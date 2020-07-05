Members of Albert Gallatin Area High School’s Class of 2020 will graduate on July 16 during a modified commencement ceremony.
Rain date for graduation will be July 17.
The district does not designate valedictorian and salutatorian, instead recognizing Academic Scholars who have achieved a 4.0 or higher grade point average during their four years of high school. This year, 28 students met that benchmark.
They are:
n Connor J. Beatty is the son of Trudy and Joe Beatty. He is a member of Book Club, Young Astronauts Club and National Honor Society. He will attend West Virginia University, majoring in mathematics.
n Paige Bogozi is the daughter of Kristie and Brian Bogozi. She is a member of National Honor Society, Penn State 4.0 Club, FBLA, French Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Students for Change, Math League, Young Astronauts Club, theatre and volleyball. She will attend Chatham University, majoring in psychology.
n Jael E. Dankle is the daughter of Karlyn and Joseph Dankle. She is senior class secretary and a member of National Honor Society, Math Team, Young Astronauts Club, Academic League, Envirothon and swimming. She will attend Youngstown State University, majoring in engineering.
n Zachary D. Diamond is the son of Jennifer and David Diamond. He is a member of the marching band, jazz band, concert band, wind ensemble and pit orchestra. He is also a member of the Math Team, Academic League, National Honor Society, Young Astronauts Club and Students for Change. He will attend Penn State University, majoring in physics.
n Robert Erjavec is the son of Jody and Robert K. Erjavec. His school activities included computer programming. He will attend Pittsburgh Technical College for computer programming, and plans to continue with the U.S. Army Reserves.
n Leah R. Giardina is the daughter of Amy Baker and Chris Giardina. She is a member of the Drama Club and National Honor Society. She will attend Point Park University, majoring in film making.
n Madison L. Hershberger is the daughter of Kathy and James Hershberger. She played varsity softball for all four years of high school. She is a member of the gifted program, Ski Club, Photography Club, Young Astronauts Club, Students for Change and National Honor Society. She will attend Kent State University, majoring in nursing.
n Meredith J. Hintz is the daughter of Beth and James Hintz. She is a member of the band, Drama Club, Young Astronauts Club, Random Acts of Kindness Club and CHS Physics. She will attend Kent State University, majoring in fashion merchandising.
n Aaron J. Hitchcock is the son of Melanie and James Hitchcock. He is senior class vice president, a member of student council, Students for Change, Debate Team, Academic League, Hometown HighQ, National Honor Society, FBLA and Young Astronauts Club. He will attend Robert Wesleyan College, majoring in biochemistry.
n Cassidy T. Knight is the daughter of Steve Knight and Angie Westfall. She is a member of the National Honor Society, band, Envirothon and Young Astronauts Club. She will attend West Virginia University, majoring in biochemistry.
n Kristen D. Knight is the daughter of Steve Knight and Angie Westfall. She is a member of National Honor Society and band. She will attend West Virginia University, majoring in music therapy.
n Christopher J. Kormanik is the son of Lisa and Rich Kormanik. He is a member of Academic League, the gifted program, Young Astronauts Club, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, The Future Is Mine and track. He will attend the West Virginia University honors college, majoring in mechanical and aerospace engineering.
n Camden G. Kovach is the song of Gidget and Bred Hodgson, and Bill Kovach. He is a member of AGTV, National Honor Society and the Penn State 4.0 Club. He will attend California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in computer science.
n Marley K. Nolan is the son of Daniel Nolan. He is a member of the marching band, pep band, jazz band and wind ensemble. He also participated in the Future Business Leaders of America, Math Team, National Honor Society, Debate Team, Upward Bound, Academic League, The Future is Mine, Chess Club, Young Astronauts Club, Students for Change and Book Club. He plans to attend Penn State University, majoring in aerospace engineering.
n Maya Oravets is the daughter of Maki and Fred Oravets. She participates in the Upward Bound program. After graduation, she plans to travel.
n Amber L. Piper is the daughter of Autumn and Franklin Piper. She is a member of the band, Young Astronauts Club, Students for Change and the National Honor Society. She plans to attend West Virginia University, majoring in engineering.
n Elizabeth J. Piper is the daughter of Autumn and Franklin Piper. She is a member of the band, Young Astronauts Club, Students for Change and the National Honor Society. She plans to attend West Virginia University, majoring in engineering.
n Alexia A. Pritchard is the daughter of Jessica Russell and Jonathan Pritchard. She is a member of Debate Team, Students for Change, Book Club, Young Astronauts Club and National Honor Society. She is undecided on a school, and wants to become a criminal lawyer.
n Jayden A. Provance is the son of Melinda and David Provance. He is a member of the Young Astronauts Club, Chess Club, Math Team, Students for Change, Drama Club, National Honor Society, Penn State 4.0 Club and the band. He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in mechanical engineering.
n Brandy N. Sickles is the daughter of Ron and Jackie Sickles. She is a member of the Photography Club, The Future is Mine, Students for Change and Young Astronauts Club. She plans to attend Penn State University, majoring in veterinary and biomedical sciences.
n Donovan R. Stephens is the son of Tara and Rodney Stephens. He is a member of the band, National Honor Society and Students for Change. He will attend Clarion University, majoring in pre-med.
n Maria P. Sutton is the daughter of Anita and Patrick Sutton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and softball team. She plans to attend Mount Aloysius College, majoring in nursing.
n Sarah A. Teets is the daughter of Denise and Eric Teets. She is a member of the band, Upward Bound, Math Team, Young Astronauts Club and the National Honor Society. She will attend Penn State University, majoring in aerospace engineering.
n Taylor M. Tubbs is the granddaughter of Tina and Gary Noska. She is a member of the concert band, marching band, wind ensemble and jazz band. She also participated in Future Business Leaders of America, Young Astronauts Club, Debate Team, Students for Change and National Honor Society. She will attend California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in math education and minoring in music.
n Chase J. Valente is the son of Joy and D.J. Valente. He is a member of National Honor Society, The Future is Mine, Future Business Leaders of American and the Penn State 4.0 Club. He will attend West Virginia University, majoring in business economics and marketing.
n Faith M. Walters is the daughter of Kelly and Rich Walters. She is a member of the Drama Club, choir, Book Club, Young Astronauts Club, National Honor Society, band, color guard, Academic League, Math Team, Act of Kindness Club and Penn State 4.0 Club. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in biology.
n Angelica L. Whoolery is the daughter of Jennifer and Ryan Whoolery. She is a member of the Book Club and National Honor Society. She is undecided on a school, and wants to earn a degree useful to becoming a toy designer.
n Jenna A. Wilt is the daughter of Brandi and Michael Wilt. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Book Club. She plans to attend West Virginia University for forensic science.
