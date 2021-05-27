Members of Albert Gallatin Area High School’s Class of 2021 will graduate 262 seniors on June 10 at 6 p.m., with a rain date set for June 11.
Commencement will be held at the school’s football stadium.
The district does not designate valedictorians and salutatorians, instead recognizing Academic Scholars who have achieved a 4.0 or higher grade point average during their four years of high school. This year, 29 students met that benchmark.
They are: Evan Beaumariage, Kyle Belan, Angelina Brennsteiner, Maggi Bubonovich, Brooke Chapman, Cameron Clark, Hanna Corob, Jacob Elias, Nathaniel English, Ashley Ewart, Rachel French, Trista Harrold, Alyson Hice, Alli Kisner, Bryce Landman, Andrew Larkin, Mason Layhue, Maximus Miller, Kayleigh Orr, Lauren Pegg, Asia Revak, Brady Shore, Stephanie Sobek, Sophia Solomon, Koalie Tanner, Sierra Tracy, Kimberly Trump, Austin Turner, Riley Walls.
