Out of the many hardships descending from COVID-19, the closing of liquor stores may not top the list. But it still could send tough ripples through the lives of some residents.
Dr. Scott Tracy, co-owner of Wellness Recovery LLC, in Uniontown, noted the way the closure of bars and liquor stores could create strain for people accustomed to having drinks with alcohol regularly, even in moderate quantities.
“You’re going to see a lot of people start to experience withdrawal symptoms,” Tracy said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board indefinitely closed Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers on Tuesday, March 17 in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus. Dine-in facilities for bars and restaurants have also been temporarily shuttered.
On Sunday, Wolf said he was reexamining the decision to close the stores, prompted by concerns raised by drug and alcohol addiction providers.
The group of people affected, Tracy explained, includes those who simply “like to have that drink every single day to relax.”
Tracy advised slowly reducing alcohol intake if possible, and seeking out medical help if the physical symptoms become severe. He noted the importance of staying hydrated, exercising, and taking vitamins. Those vitamins include, he said, multivitamins and Vitamin B supplements.
Substitution of nonalcoholic beverages can also help the easing away from alcohol, Tracy said, especially if they look like familiar alcoholic ones.
“When your brain sees a mixed drink put together, psychologically it’s telling you that you’re getting what you like,” he said.
Lynne Plitt, clinical director for Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services, noted the way simply breaking a welcome routine might be jarring.
“It’s something that they may routinely do and find relaxing,” she said. “When something like that is taken away from their routine, that is going to impact them.”
Plitt also stressed the importance of good nutrition and rest. She underlined, too, the sort of nourishment that comes from staying in contact with people who can listen well – something that’s vital, she suggested, for many challenges during this time.
“Sometimes we can let go when we’re talking to somebody – and when we’re heard and understood,” she said.
