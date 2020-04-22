April is Child Abuse Prevention month, typically marked across the state with programs and banners to remind people how important it is to be vigilant in spotting and reporting abuse and neglect.
COVID-19 restrictions may have halted the programs, but it hasn't stopped officials from reminding citizens of the need to continue looking out for the state's youngest residents.
“The last few weeks, all our lives have changed in a way it never has before,” said Teresa Miller, secretary of the Department of Human Services (DHS).
Miller said an area of deep concern for many is protecting children across the commonwealth from abuse and neglect.
Caseworkers for DHS’ ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline for reporting concerns of child abuse or neglect, were moved out of the office and into their homes in March. They continued to take reports, but the number of calls have declined by about 50%, Miller said.
“That cannot be interpreted that it's fewer incidents of child abuse, but rather fewer mandated reporters,” she said.
A significant portion of the calls typically come from mandated reporters, including teachers and other school employees, but with schools shut down, those mandated reporters are also home.
Miller said school employees made up of over a third of all calls to ChildLine.
“We cannot lose sight of our obligation to keep kids safe,” Miller said. “This is an opportunity to educate everyone on signs of abuse.”
Those signs include numerous and/or unexplained injuries or bruises; chronic, pronounced anxiety and expressed feelings of inadequacy; flinching or an avoidance to being touched; poor impulse control; demonstrating abusive behavior or talk; cruelty to animals or others; fear of a parent or caregiver; changes in a child's mood or behavior; changes in weight or physical appearance that suggest concerns with care and significant changes in participation and engagement in school activities.
Miller said anyone can make an anonymous call to ChildLine and can provide any information -- from a name to a license plate number -- that a ChildLine operator can use to start an investigation.
“Without that call, that process cannot begin,” Miller said.
Help is also available for parents.
Angela Liddle, president and CEO of the PA Family Support Alliance, said parents and caregivers thrust into the roles of teacher, while some may be working at home or looking for employment.
Miller said help is available for them as well as anyone struggling with mental health and in need of referrals to helpful programs can call Pennsylvania’s new Support & Referral Helpline, which is operated 24/7 by skilled caseworkers who can provide emotional support.
The Support & Referral Helpline can be reached at 1-855-284-2494. Another helpful resource is the 2-1-1 hotline operated by the United Way, which can connect people and families to local resources that can help during the public health crisis.
If someone suspects child abuse, they can call ChildLine anytime at 1-800-932-0313 and at www.KeepKidsSafe.pa.gov. Mandated reporters are expected to report online.
