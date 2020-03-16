All driver license and photo centers across the state will be closed for two weeks, state Department of Transportation officials said Monday.
The closure goes into effect Tuesday, and is another mitigation effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In addition, all PennDOT district and county maintenance offices, rest areas and welcome centers across the state will be closed. Rest areas and welcome centers will close at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials also announced an April 30 extension for all driver licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, vehicle registrations, safety/emissions inspections and parking placards for those will disabilities that are set to expire between March 16-31.
PennDOT officials reminded customers that many services are available on the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
