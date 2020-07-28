All 693 nursing homes in Pennsylvania have complied with a state Department of Health order to complete universal testing, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine announced Tuesday.
“This was an essential step to ensure that we further protect residents and staff within these vulnerable communities,” Levine said in an afternoon press conference.
According to DOH data, five nursing or personal care homes in Fayette County have identified COVID-19 cases, with nine cases in residents and eight in employees. One of the cases resulted in a death.
Information provided by the DOH identified two of the facilities — Mt. Macrina Manor in Uniontown and Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home. Both have fewer than five cases.
Spreadsheets that detail the cases mark facilities with fewer than five cases with an asterisk instead of indicating specific numbers.
Levine said the prevalence of cases in nursing facilities is directly tied to the number of cases in the communities they serve.
“The more the virus is spreading in the community, the more likely it is that one of our heroic health care workers at a nursing home may contract the virus and unknowingly spread it,” she said.
The universal testing order was issued June 8, requiring facilities to test all residents and staff. It is intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus by asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic patients, she said. Universal testing is step one of an implementation plan to allow facilities to return to visitation, communal dining and activities.
“We know testing, education and resources are essential components to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents and staff in these facilities,” she said. “Therefore, we continue to take all necessary actions to further protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, many of whom reside in long-term care facilities.”
Facilities are also required to fill out infection control surveys required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by the end of July. Levine said 98 percent of facilities have completed the surveys, and the remaining 2 percent are expected to meet the deadline.
Personal protective equipment has also been sent to facilities through partnerships, and facilities have access to free testing and resources in dealing with outbreaks, Levine said.
Levine advised that those who want more information on when they can visit loved ones in a nursing home contact the long-term care facilities directly.
Anyone with complaints about a long-term care facility can lodge them anonymously through an online complaint form at health.pa.gov, by emailing c-ncomplai@pa.gov, calling 1-800-254-5164 or by mail to the state Department of Health Division of Nursing Care Facilities.
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 336 cases (+22); 8,266 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 100 cases (+1); 2,564 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 699 cases (+18); 14,096 negative tests; 10 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,327 cases (+14); 27,801 negative tests; 44 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 7,593 cases (+119); 103,350 negative tests; 223 deaths (+5)
Pennsylvania: 109,384 cases (+1,120); 1,059,776 negative tests; 7,146 deaths (+24)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: five facilities; nine cases in residents; eight in employees; one death
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees; no deaths
Washington County: eight facilities; 21 cases in residents; eight in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 20 facilities; 160 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 29 deaths
Allegheny County: 81 facilities; 754 cases in residents; 246 in employees; 169 deaths
Pennsylvania: 835 facilities; 19,225 cases in residents; 3,868 in employees; 4,857 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
