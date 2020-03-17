All local Social Security offices were closed to the public indefinitely as of Tuesday, though local offices will continue to provide services by phone.
Officials said the decision was made to protect the population most served by the offices – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions – from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov.
Those who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will be contacted to handle the matter over the phone.
The phone number for local offices is 1-800-772-1213.
