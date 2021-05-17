Allegheny County over the weekend surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the region last March, but daily cases are continuing to drop sharply across the region and state.
The county recorded 277 new infections over the weekend, bringing its total to 100,130 cases, along with new six deaths.
Statewide there were 3,321 new cases, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health also reported 92 deaths since Friday.
One death was reported in Washington County and three more in Westmoreland County, but none were reported in Fayette and Greene counties.
There were 60 new cases reported in Fayette; 14 new cases in Greene; 68 new cases in Washington; and 98 new cases in Westmoreland.
Statewide, there are 1,605 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 373 patients being treated in a hospital’s intensive care unit, the Department of Health announced.
