Announcements
n Denbeau Heights Christian Church, 142 East End Road, Brownsville is reaching out for a minister or guest speakers for Sunday worship services, which start at 10:30 a.m. The stipend is $35. For more information, call Susan at 724-785-7043 before 7 p.m.
n A Hard-to-Recycle event will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wharton Township Municipal building, 114 Elliotsville Road, Farmington. People must remain in vehicles when dropping off recyclables. Event staff will unload vehicles. There is limited capacity for TVs and other electronics. Fees apply to some items. For more information, call the Fayette County Recycling Hotline at 724-430-4884.
n The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 22 from noon to 5:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
n Fayette County commissioners and the Tax Claim Bureau have postponed the Sept. 21 upset sale. Delinquent payments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Payment can be in the form of cash, personal check, money order, certified check or credit card. Personal checks will not be accepted after Sept. 30. Call Sarah Minnick in the Tax Claim Bureau at 724-430-1208 for more information.
n Masontown Helping Hands Ministry is opening its Thrift Store at 14 South Main St., Masontown on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All patrons must wear a mask and social distance according to state mandates. Volunteers are also needed to assist in daily operations. Call 724-583-1101 for more information.
n St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 528 Footedale Road, Footedale is sponsoring a take-out only pasta dinner on Sunday, Sept. 20, in the social center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dinner includes choice of pasta with red sauce and meatballs, chicken alfredo or aioli sauce, a tossed salad and Italian bread and butter. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12.
n The Brownsville Community Events Committee is moving forward with its plan for a Policemen’s Ball. The formal event is slated for Saturday, Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Brownsville Sons & Daughters of Italy, Frank Ricco Lodge 731, 16 Race St. Tickets are $50 per person or $75 for a couple. Contact Brownsville Councilwoman Beth Bock at bethbockbbc@yahoo.com for more information.
n The Brownsville Parent Focus Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Daily Grind Offices, 904 1st St., Hiller.
n Brownsville Area Ministerial Association will gather via Zoom for its Sept. 15 meeting instead of at the auxiliary building of Christ Anglican Church. The Rev. Keith Almond is the meeting host. A link will be provided at a later date.
n Denbo Vesta Six Volunteer Fire Co., 415 Low Hill Rd., has added a second night of bingo to its schedule. Games will be held on the first and third Thursday of each month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; early birds at 6:45 p.m.; regular games, 7 p.m. Call 724-984-4250 for additional information.
n Isabella Volunteer Fire Department, 508 1st St., Isabella, is open for bingo Tuesdays and Thursdays. Early bird games start at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo is at 7 p.m. The VFD is starting a “one-game special” both days for the benefit of the Sealy family of Hiller.
n Brownsville Historical Society is offering tours of Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville’s historic Northside, on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDC guidelines will be in effect and tours are limited in size. Tickets and times can be secured by calling 724-322-2422.
n West Brownsville American Legion, 800 Middle St., has reopened its kitchen.
n Beck’s Pizza, 409 Market St., Brownsville, has new hours – Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
n Route 40 Classic Diner, 6231 National Pike E., Grindstone, has new hours until fall. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency, 108 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown, is the state-designated office to assist mortgage holders and renters with the application process for pandemic-related financial aid. Sept. 30 is the application deadline. Applications and filing information is available online.
n Riverside Family Market, 6047 National Pike, Grindstone, now has curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call the store to set up a pick-up day and time at least 24 hours in advance. Orders can be e-mailed to info@riversidefamilymarket.com. Include if substitutions will be accepted. Orders, including receipts, will be delivered to vehicles.
n State police have extended the expiration of concealed carry permits that expired starting March 19 to Sept. 30. This is the third extension.
n Centerville Clinics has expanded its COVID-19 testing to include every resident in the area, whether or not they are symptomatic. Appointments are required. No prescription is needed. Call 724-632-6801 for more information or an appointment in Centerville, Uniontown or Washington.
n St. Vincent de Paul thrift and furniture store, 70 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown is open on Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be extended hours until 6 p.m. Wednesdays for the thrift store only. Patrons must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. The emergency food pantry is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Assistance, by phone appointment, has also started. For information on the food pantry, call 724-439-9188, ext. 208. Volunteers are also needed to assist in operations. Call 724-439-9188, ext. 205 for details.
Outreach
n A free whole milk distribution will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m., or until supplies are gone, in the parking lot of Connellsville Area High School. The milk is being donated by Schneider’s Dairy and the distribution is being organized by the Connellsville Lions Club.
n Fresh Fire Church, 171 Connellsville St., Uniontown, will hold a food distribution on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Distributions will be held twice monthly moving forward.
n The St. Vincent de Paul food bank pickup will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of St. Mary social hall, 118 Church St. Brownsville.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, will hold a food bank on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. Packing for the food bank will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville is holding a food bank on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
n Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department, W. Third St., Grindstone, has offered to open its social hall for students who need Internet access. Call the fire hall at 724-785-6436 to schedule a time.
n Christ Anglican Church, 319 Church St., Brownsville is planning to open the rectory/office to junior and senior high school students in need of Wi-Fi. Tutoring also is being considered. More information for students or volunteers is available by calling 240-277-5731.
n On Mondays Sept. 21 and 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. This ministry is open to those in recovery, struggling with addiction and their family members or loved ones. For more information or access to the zoom meeting, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n Daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m. For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
Cancellations/closures/postponements
n The Christian Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts at Third Presbyterian Church in Uniontown have been indefinitely postponed.
n Brownsville’s First Responders Recognition Day has been postponed to Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in downtown’s Snowdon Square.
n Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll has been rescheduled for March 26, 2021 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown. Tickets previously purchased for the show will be honored. Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE, which had been rescheduled for October, has been canceled. Anyone who has purchased a ticket may use the cost as a credit for a future show, request a refund or opt to donate the amount of the purchase to the theatre. The theatre can be reached at 724-439-1360.
n The 5k Walk/Run for Autism sponsored by Evan’s Destination Day Camp program, scheduled for Sept. 26 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can still be made to Evan’s Destination Day Camp program by going to HighlandsHospital.com or by contacting John Carom through evansdestinationdaycamp.com.
n The Railroad Banquet, scheduled for Nov. 6 at Hugo’s in Brownsville, has been canceled.
n The Brownsville General Hospital Reunion committee has canceled its annual event due to safety concerns. The reunion was slated for Sept. 19 in Patsy Hillman Park.
n Brownsville’s Ducky Race on The Mon, typically held in late summer, has been canceled.
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1968 has canceled its 70th birthday party scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. Any questions can be directed to brownsvilleareaclassof1968@gmail.com.
n The North Union Class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020.
n The Annual John Woodruff 5K Run and Walk in Connellsville has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Registration for the race will open at the end of the summer.
