Announcements
n Otterbein United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave., Connellsville, will hold its Peach Social as take-out only on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Menu includes pound cake with peaches and ice cream and a pulled chicken sandwich.
n The application deadline is Aug. 8 for the state’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. The change only extends the application deadline, but did not expand the program non-profits. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has a Guide to PPP Loan Forgiveness.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency, 108 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown, is the state-designated office to assist mortgage holders and renters with the application process for pandemic-related financial aid. Sept. 30 is the application deadline. Applications and filing information is available online.
n Riverside Family Market, 6047 National Pike, Grindstone, now has curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call the store to set up a pick-up day and time at least 24 hours in advance. Orders can be e-mailed to info@riversidefamilymarket.com. Include if substitutions will be accepted. Orders, including receipts, will be delivered to vehicles.
n The Brownsville Parent Focus Group will meet at Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Daily Grind Offices, 904 1st St., Hiller.
n State police have extended the expiration of concealed carry permits that expired starting March 19 to Sept. 30. This is the third extension.
n Centerville Clinics has expanded its COVID-19 testing to include every resident in the area, whether or not they are symptomatic. Appointments are required. No prescription is needed. Call 724-632-6801 for more information or an appointment in Centerville, Uniontown or Washington.
n State fire departments, rescue and emergency medical service companies have until Aug. 7 to apply for state grants for utilities, apparatus repairs, personal protective equipment and cleaning/disinfecting equipment and property in efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. PA’s Office of the State Fire Commissioner has earmarked $44 million for fire and rescue companies and $6 million for EMS companies.
n The Uniontown Public Library is holding free summer programming for children, teens and adults through Aug. 15. All programs are virtual, with either live-streaming shows or on-demand content. Registration is required, but participants do not have to be members of the library. Live-stream teen shows include: Master improv class with Walt Frasier on Aug. 5. Adult live-stream programs include: Breakout virtual escape game on Aug. 11. To register, visit www.uniontownlib.org.
n The Brownsville-Luzerne Park Board has rescheduled the community’s annual fireworks to Sept. 5 at Patsy Hillman Park, 100 Telegraph Road.
n Uniontown Public Library has started offering curbside pickup of books. Place a hold and reserve items online through the WAGGIN catalog or by phone at 724-437-1165. Library workers will call with pickup instructions when the materials are ready. The library building will remain closed to the public at this time. For additional information, visit uniontownlib.org.
n Brownsville Free Public Library is now offering curbside pickup. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. The library will be deep cleaned at each day’s closing. Requests can be made via a call at 724-785-7272 or e-mailing brpublib@gmail.com. Only items housed at the library will be available. When requests are fulfilled, the staff will contact patrons and schedule a pickup day and time. Curbside parking spaces will be available. Library story time continues on the Facebook page. The library director can be reached at lori.brpublib@gmail.com.
n St. Vincent de Paul, 70 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown has reopened its thrift/retail and furniture stores from Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
n The Uniontown Sons of Italy resumed monthly pasta dinners on a take-out basis. The Giuseppe sandwich is available on the third Wednesday of every month. Call 724-439-2290 to place an order.
n Fallingwater in Mill Run has reopened, and is offering outdoor exterior self-guided and guided private tours of Fallingwater and the surrounding landscape. There are future plans for a gradual transition back to house tours. More information about the outdoor experiences is available at Fallingwater.org/experience-fallingwater.
n Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp. has reopened the Flatiron Building, 69 Market St. The local museum and Frank L. Melega Art Museum will be open Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 3 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Appointments and private tours can be scheduled through the office by calling 724-785-9331.
n Patsy Hillman Park in Luzerne Township is open from dawn to dusk. The Brownsville-Luzerne Park Board reminds users to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart in all areas. Restrooms and pavilions remain closed. The park is open for fishing, walking and jogging.
n The Point Marion Public Library is offering curbside pickup on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. No other services will be available and patrons are not allowed inside. The library collection is available to browse on the website. Requests can be made by calling the library at 724-725-9553 either during library hours or anytime by leaving a phone message. Please include contact number so the library clerk can set up a pickup time. Return books in the outside drop box. For patron safety, all books will have a four-day waiting period before being available for check out again.
Outreach
n Fayette County Community Action Agency is holding two drive-through food distributions for anyone in need of assistance. There are no income eligibility guidelines. The first is Monday, Aug. 3 at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 264 Old Frame Road, Smithfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Please do not arrive before 9 a.m. The second is on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Please do not arrive before noon. Recipients are asked to have trunks open as they drive through the line. Volunteers will place boxes in the trunk.
n American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), Schneider’s Dairy and Masontown Brethren Church will distribute 4,000 gallons of milk at the church on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.
n On Mondays Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope will hold meetings at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. The ministry is open to those in recovery or struggling with addiction, as well as family members or loved ones. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n There will be a free clothing give away on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Brownsville’s First Christian Church, 512 Second St. Brownsville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clothing for adults, children and infants will be available.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.
n Crosskeys Human Services Inc. has adopted a different way of distributing the 2020 food vouchers, and applications are not available at local seniors’ centers. People who want vouchers should call their local center to request an application, which will be mailed. Vouchers are available to people 60 years old or turning 60 by Dec. 31. Household income is $23,606 for one person and $31,894 for two people.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County’s Mask Initiative is accepting mask requests from first response and health care organizations, human service agencies, churches and other nonprofits located in or serving the residents of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The online request form can be found on the CFFC website at www.cffayettepa.org.
n Brownsville Area School District’s Grab ‘n Go meal program includes free breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 through Aug. 7. Children do not need to be BASD students to get meals. Participants must call 724-785-2155, ext. 2507 by 9:30 a.m. each day that meals will be picked up. Drive-by pickup is Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. in front of the gymnasium. Friday distributions will include breakfasts and lunches for Saturday and Sunday.
n Fire Church, 171 Connellsville St., Uniontown, is holding weekly drive-through food distributions each Thursday through August. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, or until they are out of food. Organizers are planning to serve 800 households each week with boxes of fresh produce and mixed dairy products. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. Trunks should be open or rear doors unlocked so volunteers can load the boxed provisions. Call 724-580-7027 for more information.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295 is offering food-related assistance to the community and senior Legionnaires. Call Heidi Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474.
n PA Career Link launched an employment page to connect those who may have lost jobs with employers looking for help. For more information, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with takeout only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n Daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m. For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
Cancellations/closures/postponements
n The annual Cope Family Reunion scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, has been canceled. The next reunion date is Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at 11am. Call 724-438-1446 with any questions.
n Oak Hill Baptist Church in Smithfield, has canceled Vacation Bible School that was to begin on Monday due to the coronavirus.
n New Haven Hose Company has canceled its Neon Nights 5K race, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.
n The Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Aug.13 golf tournament at Nemacolin Country Club, 3100 National Pike, Beallsville.
n South Brownsville VFD once again has canceled Bingo due to COVID-19.
n Brownsville Fire Co. 1 and South Brownsville VFD canceled their Aug. 8 kickball tournament.
n The Brownsville Events Committee canceled the Aug. 15 corn hole tournament in downtown’s Snowdon Square.
n Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus postponed its annual Concert on the Lawn, held in August, to 2021. The concert has featured live tribute bands. Simply Queen, slated to perform this year, will play next year’s event on Aug. 28, 2021.
n Brownsville’s Ducky Race on The Mon, typically held in late summer, has been canceled.
n New Salem Presbyterian Church has canceled its two summer annual events: Vacation Bible School and Presby Peach Fest mission fundraiser. The church hopes to resume both next year.
n The Laurel Highlands Class of 1970 50th reunion has been canceled.
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1968 has canceled its 70th birthday party scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. Any questions can be directed to brownsvilleareaclassof1968@gmail.com.
n The Aug. 8 spring fundraiser for the Masontown Senior Center featuring Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push has been postponed. A future date in 2021 is expected to be announced. Tickets already purchased for the event will be honored when the fundraiser is rescheduled.
n The Uniontown Area High School Class of 1960 has canceled its 60th reunion, scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15.
n North Union High School Class of 1960 has canceled their reunion on Aug. 15. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 14, 2021.
n The North Union Class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020.
n The Annual John Woodruff 5K Run and Walk in Connellsville has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Registration for the race will open at the end of the summer.
n The Brownsville Borough Building, 200 Second St., remains closed to the public.
n The 17th Annual Historic National Road Yard Sale has been postponed to Aug. 19-23. The sale will be held from dawn until dusk. The yard sale extends for 824 miles from St. Louis to Baltimore along the National Road, known locally as Route 40. For more information, contact Patricia McDaniel at 765-478-4809 or e-mail info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
n Mon Valley National Night Out, scheduled for Aug. 13 at North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park, has been postponed.
n Uniontown High School Class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 12.
n Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame has canceled its September ceremony.
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1975 canceled its 45th class reunion, scheduled for Aug. 8. For questions, call class president Homer Yeardie at 724-880-7138.
n All meetings and planned activities at Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post #1669 in Hopwood are canceled until further notice.
