n The Dunbar Township Tax Office will have extended office hours on Monday, Aug. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those who wish to take advantage of the four-payment installment plan program offered by the school district. The deadline for entering into the plan is Monday, and the tax office does accept postmark. For more information contact tax collector Marigrace Butela at 724-626-0804 or email dunbartownshiptaxoffice@yahoo.com.
n A Sept. 12 spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Livi Sealy of Hiller was been moved to the Brownsville Sons and Daughters of Italy, 16 Race St. To purchase advance tickets, contact Holly Swift at 724-984-5847 or hollye1152@hotmail.com; Melissa Ternitsky at 724-208-8223 or mctttct@gmail.com; or Annette Buffer at 724-561-5616 or annettebuffer538@hotmail.com.
n Isabella Volunteer Fire Department, 508 1st St., Isabella, is open for bingo Tuesdays and Thursdays. Early bird games start at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo is at 7 p.m. The VFD is starting a “one-game special” both days for the benefit of the Sealy family of Hiller.
n The discount period for payment of real estate taxes for businesses and residents in the city of Uniontown expires on Monday, Aug. 31. Questions or concerns can be directed to the office of city Treasurer Antionette Hodge at 724-430-2905.
n Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., has reopened on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks are required. Patrons are limited to 20-minute visits. The BFPL continues to have curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Requests can be made by calling 724-785-7272 or e-mailing brpublib@gmail.com. When requests are filled, the staff will contact patrons and schedule a pickup day and time.
n Brownsville Historical Society is offering tours of Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville’s historic Northside, on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDC guidelines will be in effect and tours are limited in size. Tickets and times can be secured by calling 724-322-2422.
n West Brownsville American Legion, 800 Middle St., has reopened its kitchen.
n Brownsville’s First Responders Recognition Day is slated for Sept. 4. The annual ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in downtown’s Snowdon Square. South Brownsville VFD Chief Ron Barry is spearheading the event.
n Beck’s Pizza, 409 Market St., Brownsville, has new hours – Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
n Route 40 Classic Diner, 6231 National Pike E., Grindstone, has new hours until fall. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency, 108 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown, is the state-designated office to assist mortgage holders and renters with the application process for pandemic-related financial aid. Sept. 30 is the application deadline. Applications and filing information is available online.
n Riverside Family Market, 6047 National Pike, Grindstone, now has curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call the store to set up a pick-up day and time at least 24 hours in advance. Orders can be e-mailed to info@riversidefamilymarket.com. Include if substitutions will be accepted. Orders, including receipts, will be delivered to vehicles.
n State police have extended the expiration of concealed carry permits that expired starting March 19 to Sept. 30. This is the third extension.
n Centerville Clinics has expanded its COVID-19 testing to include every resident in the area, whether or not they are symptomatic. Appointments are required. No prescription is needed. Call 724-632-6801 for more information or an appointment in Centerville, Uniontown or Washington.
n The Brownsville-Luzerne Park Board has rescheduled the community’s annual fireworks to Sept. 5 at Patsy Hillman Park, 100 Telegraph Road.
n Uniontown Public Library has started offering curbside pickup of books. Place a hold and reserve items online through the WAGGIN catalog or by phone at 724-437-1165. Library workers will call with pickup instructions when the materials are ready. The library building will remain closed to the public at this time. For additional information, visit uniontownlib.org.
n St. Vincent de Paul thrift and furniture store, 70 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown is open on Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be extended hours until 6 p.m. Wednesdays for the thrift store only. Patrons must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. The emergency food pantry is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Assistance, by phone appointment, has also started. For information on the food pantry, call 724-439-9188, ext. 208. Volunteers are also needed to assist in operations. Call 724-439-9188, ext. 205 for details.
n The Uniontown Sons of Italy resumed monthly pasta dinners on a take-out basis. The Giuseppe sandwich is available on the third Wednesday of every month. Call 724-439-2290 to place an order.
n Fallingwater in Mill Run has reopened, and is offering outdoor exterior self-guided and guided private tours of Fallingwater and the surrounding landscape. There are future plans for a gradual transition back to house tours. More information about the outdoor experiences is available at Fallingwater.org/experience-fallingwater.
n Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp. has reopened the Flatiron Building, 69 Market St. The local museum and Frank L. Melega Art Museum will be open Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 3 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Appointments and private tours can be scheduled through the office by calling 724-785-9331.
n Patsy Hillman Park in Luzerne Township is open from dawn to dusk. The Brownsville-Luzerne Park Board reminds users to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart in all areas. Restrooms and pavilions remain closed. The park is open for fishing, walking and jogging.
n The Point Marion Public Library is offering curbside pickup on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. No other services will be available and patrons are not allowed inside. The library collection is available to browse on the website. Requests can be made by calling the library at 724-725-9553 either during library hours or anytime by leaving a phone message. Please include contact number so the library clerk can set up a pickup time. Return books in the outside drop box. For patron safety, all books will have a four-day waiting period before being available for check out again.
Outreach
n Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department, W. Third St., Grindstone, has offered to open its social hall for students who need Internet access. Call the fire hall at 724-785-6436 to schedule a time.
n Christ Anglican Church, 319 Church St., Brownsville is planning to open the rectory/office to junior and senior high school students in need of Wi-Fi. Tutoring also is being considered. More information for students or volunteers is available by calling 240-277-5731.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency is holding a drive-through food distribution on Monday, Aug. 31 at Springfield Elementary School, 14 School House Road, Normalville from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please do not arrive more than one hour before the distribution begins. The distributions are for anyone in need of assistance, and there are no income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will place food in trunks as vehicles come through the line.
n On Monday, Aug. 31, the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope will hold meetings at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. The ministry is open to those in recovery or struggling with addiction, as well as family members or loved ones. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Crosskeys Human Services Inc. still has farmer market vouchers available to local individuals 60 years old and over. For income information and vouchers, call 724-785-6180, ext. 11 or 12.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County’s Mask Initiative is accepting mask requests from first response and health care organizations, human service agencies, churches and other nonprofits located in or serving the residents of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The online request form can be found on the CFFC website at www.cffayettepa.org.
n Fire Church, 171 Connellsville St., Uniontown, is holding weekly drive-through food distributions each Thursday through August. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, or until they are out of food. Organizers are planning to serve 800 households each week with boxes of fresh produce and mixed dairy products. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. Trunks should be open or rear doors unlocked so volunteers can load the boxed provisions. Call 724-580-7027 for more information.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295 is offering food-related assistance to the community and senior Legionnaires. Call Heidi Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474.
n PA Career Link launched an employment page to connect those who may have lost jobs with employers looking for help. For more information, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with takeout only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n Daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m. For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
Cancellations/closures/postponements
n Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll has been rescheduled for March 26, 2021 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown. Tickets previously purchased for the show will be honored. Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild LIVE, which had been rescheduled for October, has been canceled. Anyone who has purchased a ticket may use the cost as a credit for a future show, request a refund or opt to donate the amount of the purchase to the theatre. The theatre can be reached at 724-439-1360.
n The 5k Walk/Run for Autism sponsored by Evan’s Destination Day Camp program, scheduled for Sept. 26 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can still be made to Evan’s Destination Day Camp program by going to HighlandsHospital.com or by contacting John Carom through evansdestinationdaycamp.com.
n The Railroad Banquet, scheduled for Nov. 6 at Hugo’s in Brownsville, has been canceled.
n The Brownsville General Hospital Reunion committee has canceled its annual event due to safety concerns. The reunion was slated for Sept. 19 in Patsy Hillman Park.
n Oak Hill Baptist Church in Smithfield, has canceled Vacation Bible School that was to begin on Monday due to the coronavirus.
n South Brownsville VFD once again has canceled Bingo due to COVID-19.
n Brownsville’s Ducky Race on The Mon, typically held in late summer, has been canceled.
n New Salem Presbyterian Church has canceled its two summer annual events: Vacation Bible School and Presby Peach Fest mission fundraiser. The church hopes to resume both next year.
n The Laurel Highlands Class of 1970 50th reunion has been canceled.
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1968 has canceled its 70th birthday party scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. Any questions can be directed to brownsvilleareaclassof1968@gmail.com.
n The North Union Class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020.
n The Annual John Woodruff 5K Run and Walk in Connellsville has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Registration for the race will open at the end of the summer.
n The Brownsville Borough Building, 200 Second St., remains closed to the public.
n Uniontown High School Class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 12.
n Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame has canceled its September ceremony.
