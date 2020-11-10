The following is a list of coronavirus-related announcements. Please send any updates or notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
Announcements
n Masontown Helping Hands Ministry is opening its Thrift Store at 14 South Main St., Masontown on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All patrons must wear a mask and social distance according to state mandates. Volunteers are also needed to assist in daily operations. Call 724-583-1101 for more information.
n Centerville Clinics has expanded its COVID-19 testing to include every resident in the area, whether or not they are symptomatic. Appointments are required. No prescription is needed. Call 724-632-6801 for more information or an appointment in Centerville, Uniontown or Washington.
n St. Vincent de Paul thrift and furniture store, 70 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown is open on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrons must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. The emergency food pantry is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Assistance, by phone appointment, has also started. For information on the food pantry, call 724-439-9188, ext. 208. Volunteers are also needed to assist in operations. Call 724-439-9188, ext. 205 for details.
Outreach
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 to 11 a.m.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
n The food bank at Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville is on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency and the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are holding a drive-thru holiday food distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Uniontown Mall, 1368 Mall Run Road, Uniontown. Recipients will receive food items to prepare a holiday meal; there are no income eligibility guidelines. Boxes will be distributed while supplies last. Recipients should not arrive before 9 a.m.
n Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department, W. Third St., Grindstone, has offered to open its social hall for students who need Internet access. Call the fire hall at 724-785-6436 to schedule a time.
n Christ Anglican Church, 319 Church St., Brownsville is planning to open the rectory/office to junior and senior high school students in need of Wi-Fi. Tutoring also is being considered. More information for students or volunteers is available by calling 240-277-5731.
n On Mondays, Nov. 16, 23, and 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. It is open to those in recovery and struggling with addiction as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information or access to the zoom meeting, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Cancellations/closures/postponements
n The Fayette County Senior Golf Association has canceled the annual Christmas event, scheduled for Dec. 7, due to the surge in coronavirus cases and capacity limitations at venues. Active members from 2020 will be mailed the 2021 schedule in February.
n Due to the COVID-19 and the flu season, and out of an abundance of caution, the New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753 has canceled its annual veterans’ luncheon this year, along with the post’s November meeting and annual Christmas party. However, the unit continues to assist our hospitalized veterans through various programs during this period. Unit 753 members are looking forward to safely resuming our meetings and activities in 2021.
n The Uniontown Salvation Army’s annual Turkey Trot, held Thanksgiving morning, has been canceled. Organizers have asked that anyone who usually participates consider a donation in the registration amount to the Salvation Army to offset the loss of funds. Donations can be sent to the Uniontown Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1026, 32 W. Fayette St, Uniontown Pa., 15401.
n The Christian Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts at Third Presbyterian Church in Uniontown have been indefinitely postponed.
