n Masontown Helping Hands Ministry is opening its Thrift Store at 14 South Main St., Masontown on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All patrons must wear a mask and social distance according to state mandates. Volunteers are also needed to assist in daily operations. Call 724-583-1101 for more information.
n Centerville Clinics has expanded its COVID-19 testing to include every resident in the area, whether or not they are symptomatic. Appointments are required. No prescription is needed. Call 724-632-6801 for more information or an appointment in Centerville, Uniontown or Washington.
n St. Vincent de Paul thrift and furniture store, 70 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown is open on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrons must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. The emergency food pantry is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Assistance, by phone appointment, has also started. For information on the food pantry, call 724-439-9188, ext. 208. Volunteers are also needed to assist in operations. Call 724-439-9188, ext. 205 for details.
n The PA Chamber of Business & Industry is offering a free seminar on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. about restoring the state’s economy. The virtual program will provide insight into the general election, forecast businesses can expect in the year ahead and showcase the state’s road to economic recovery. Register online at pachamber.org.
n Brownsville Fire Co. 1, 520 Market St., is offering free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Brownsville borough or township. Columbia Gas of PA donated the detectors, which can be picked up at the station or by contacting Chief Jordan Sealy at 724-785-3311.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency’s food bank is conducting a mass food distribution Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department, 905 Fireman St., Connellsville, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Line-up begins at noon. There are no income guidelines, and the events are done drive-thru style with volunteers putting food boxes in recipients’ trunks.
n On Monday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. For more information on this meeting or access to the zoom meeting, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department, W. Third St., Grindstone, has offered to open its social hall for students who need Internet access. Call the fire hall at 724-785-6436 to schedule a time.
n Christ Anglican Church, 319 Church St., Brownsville is planning to open the rectory/office to junior and senior high school students in need of Wi-Fi. Tutoring also is being considered. More information for students or volunteers is available by calling 240-277-5731.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n The Uniontown Salvation Army’s annual Turkey Trot, held Thanksgiving morning, has been canceled. Organizers have asked that anyone who usually participates consider a donation in the registration amount to the Salvation Army to offset the loss of funds. Donations can be sent to the Uniontown Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1026, 32 W. Fayette St, Uniontown Pa., 15401.
n The Railroad Banquet, scheduled for Nov. 6 at Hugo’s in Brownsville, has been canceled.
n The Christian Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts at Third Presbyterian Church in Uniontown have been indefinitely postponed.
