The following is a list of coronavirus-related reopenings, announcements, outreach and cancellations in Fayette County.
Reopenings
n The offices of Radcliffe Law at 648 Morgantown Road, Uniontown are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please call first to schedule an appointment at 724-439-3939, and please wear a mask if coming into the office.
n Crown Antique Mall in the Uniontown Mall is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The business can only be accessed through its private entrance.
n Doors will be open for private prayer at the Historic Church of St. Peter, 300 Shaffner Ave. in Brownsville, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for private prayer. Confessions will be Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. St. Cecilia’s Church, 1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, will be open Wednesday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. for private prayer, with confession from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital has resumed inpatient visiting hours for adult visitors only. Visitors must stop at the Welcome Desk for a temperature check and a pass to visit a patient, and masks must be worn at all times. Visitors are not permitted to wait in the lobby, corridors or gift shop for their turn to see the patient. Hours are: Medical/surgical and intensive care units - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Behavioral Health unit – Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Restrictions still apply in the Emergency Department, and visitors are not permitted in treatment rooms.
n Red Lobster in Uniontown is now open for takeout service.
n Riverside Insurance Group, 127 Speer St., Belle Vernon, is open. Medicare has approved a special enrollment period during the pandemic for those who want to change plans. For information: 724-483-2378.
Announcements
n An additional extension has been granted for those who have concealed carry permits that expired starting March 19. Permits will now be good through July 31.
n Brownsville Area High School’s junior/senior prom’s new date is July 18 at the Historic Summit Inn, 101 Skyline Dr., Farmington. The prom will not be rescheduled if the stay-at-home order remains in effect.
n Laurel Highlands School District kindergarten registration will begin on Monday, June 1 and will run through Thursday, June 4. Parents will start the registration process online by accessing the kindergarten registration link at www.lhsd.org. A video will help explain the registration process. The district will hold an orientation/screener event in August. If you are unable to complete the registration online, packets will be available at each elementary school and at the school district administration building.
n Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill will provide free takeout lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
n Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will offer free takeout lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
n Brownsville Area School District plans to hold kindergarten registration in July, at dates to be determined.
n Keedys Pizzeria in Connellsville will offer free takeout lunches to all Connellsville Area School District students, kindergarten through high school during the school closures. Meals are available 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown will offer free takeout lunches for students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
n SAT and ACT tests are canceled through June.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295 will host an Honor Guard Ceremonial Firing at 8:50 a.m. Memorial Day (May 25). The Snowdon Center Remembrance will be held in the downtown parking lot beside the Legion. Similar tributes will be held in Braznell at 8:15 a.m.; Newell at 9:10 a.m.; Lowber at 9:30 a.m; Gillespie at 9:45 a.m.; Washington Township at 10 a.m.; Naomi at 10:15 a.m.; Fayette City at 10:30 a.m.; and Brownstown Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. The ceremony will include a prayer, three volleys of seven rifles and a bugler playing taps. There will be no live ammunition. Social distancing is recommended.
n The American Red Cross (Brownsville Community Blood Drive) will hold a by-appointment-only blood drive Tuesday, May 26, from noon until 5:30 p.m. at the St. Peter’s Parish Center Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org, use sponsor keyword BROWNSVILLE or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
n Online registration is open for Brownsville Midget Football. The signup is open to kindergarten students through grade 6. The group is seeking cheerleaders and players. No participation payments are due until June.
Outreach
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville, will hold its monthly food distribution Saturday, May 23 starting at 10 a.m. The food bank is an outreach program of the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association.
n A Brownsville Community Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, May 26 from noon to 5:30 p.m. in St. Peter’s parish center social hall, 118 Church St. The American Red Cross requires appointments. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
n There Is Hope, a Christ-centered 12-step program through Malden Christian Fellowship in Brownsville, will be held via Zoom on Monday, May 25 at 7 p.m. A link to the program is available on the “There Is Hope” Facebook page. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Brownsville Borough Council has temporarily halted its Wednesday door-to-door food drives because the pantry is so well stocked. Officials are continuing to distribute food to those in need on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Contact any council member via email about donations, private message them on their Facebook pages, or call Paul Synuria at 724-970-4501. Emails for council members are listed on the borough’s website.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295 is offering food-related assistance to the community and senior Legionnaires. Call Heidi Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474.
n The Professional Beauty Association has established a relief fund for licensed barbers and stylists who are unable to work because of the state’s shutdown directives. More information is available at www.probeauty.org.
n PA Career Link launched an employment page to connect those who may have lost jobs with employers looking for help. For more information, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with takeout only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Manufacturers who can change production lines to produce needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic can call Barry Wicks at 717-214-5373 or email to bwickes@pa.gov. Supplies needed include: surgical/procedure masks, N95/N99 masks (respirators), face masks with integrated shield, PAPRs (Loose fitting hoods), goggles, gloves, protective suites/gowns, booties/shoe covers, head covers, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, ventilators, PEEP, stretcher/beds, hospital gowns, endotracheal tubes, vital sign monitors, thermometers and others.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has created the Emergency Relief Fund to provide grants to health and human service organizations serving Fayette County in response to local disasters and emergencies. Grants will be made to address immediate needs, short-term needs and long-term needs of the community. Currently, the Emergency Relief Fund will respond to the needs related to the COVID-19 virus. For more information, call 724-437-8600.
n Daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m. For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
Cancellations/Closures
n Due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 Recreation and Park Facility Guidelines, the Franklin Community Park and Pool located in Flatwoods will be closed until further notice.
n The Izaak Walton League of America, Uniontown Chapter canceled its annual children’s fishing derby on June 6.
n Uniontown High School class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 12.
n Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame has canceled its September ceremony.
n The Memorial Day Parade and service for Smithfield Borough has been canceled.
n The 82nd annual Fayette County Firefighters Association Convention, set to be held in July in Brownsville, has been canceled. The association will hold an 82nd/83rd combined convention July 11-17, 2021.
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1975 canceled its 45th class reunion, scheduled for Aug. 8. For questions, call class president Homer Yeardie at 724-880-7138.
n Oak Grove Cemetery in Uniontown has canceled its Memorial Day service.
n All meetings and planned activities at Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post #1669 in Hopwood are canceled until further notice.
