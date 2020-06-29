The following is a list of coronavirus-related reopenings, announcements, outreach and cancellations in Fayette County.
Reopenings
n St. Vincent de Paul, 70 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown has reopened its thrift/retail and furniture stores from Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who come to the stores must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
n The Uniontown Sons of Italy will resume monthly pasta dinners on a take-out basis only beginning Wednesday, July 8. The Giuseppe sandwich will also be available on the third Wednesday of every month beginning July 15. Call 724-439-2290 to place an order and set up a pick-up time.
n Chuck Seighman, agent, State Farm Insurance is open for business, with normal hours. The business will observe social distancing and encourages people to wear masks for the protection of all.
n Hilton Garden Inn Uniontown is again open for business. Call 724-434-7200 ext. 0 for details or pricing. Garden Grille & Lounge will be re-opening soon.
n Fiddles Diner, 101 Water St., Brownsville has reopened on a reduced operating schedule. The eatery will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.
n Bingo has resumed at South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, 530 Water St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Early Bird Bingo begins at 6:45 p.m.; regular Bingo starts at 7 p.m.
n Fallingwater in Mill Run has reopened, and is offering outdoor exterior self-guided and guided private tours for visitors to experience the exterior of Fallingwater and the surrounding landscape. There are future plans for a gradual transition back to house tours. More information about the outdoor experiences is available at Fallingwater.org/experience-fallingwater.
n The Franklin Community Park and Pool located in Flatwoods will reopen on July 1 at noon.
n First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, has resumed in-person worship. They will observe social distancing and encourage people to wear a mask.
n Patrons wearing masks may now enter California Area Public Library. Visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked to sanitize hands upon arriving. Only nine patrons may use the library at one time. Those waiting can stroll the library yard to enjoy a changing display of children’s storybooks. The summer theme is Adventures with Friendly Beasts.
n Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp. has reopened the Flatiron Building, 69 Market St. The local museum and Frank L. Melega Art Museum will be open Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 3 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Appointments and private tours can be scheduled through the office by calling 724-785-9331.
n Eat’n Park restaurants are open for dine-in service from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
n Ptak’s on Main Street in Downtown Uniontown is open for business, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
n Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, had resumed in-person worship. They will observe social distancing and encourage people to wear a mask.
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville, has resumed in-person worship. They will observe social distancing and encourage people to wear a mask.
n The Fayette County Senior Golf Association has resumed monthly play. The league will adhere to green phase COVID-19 guidelines. Members can register for outings by contacting the designated board members.
n Churches in the Dioceses of Greensburg and Pittsburgh have resumed in-person worship services. That includes all Roman Catholic churches in Fayette, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties. See individual church websites for Mass times and restrictions.
n Allison Church of the Nazarene has resumed in-person services. Pew spaces have been marked and the church thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The one-hour service begins at 10:45 a.m.
n The gates are open at Patsy Hillman Park in Luzerne Township from dawn to dusk. The Brownsville-Luzerne Park Board reminds users to follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart in all areas. Restrooms and pavilions are closed at this time. The park is open for fishing, walking and jogging.
n The offices of Radcliffe Law at 648 Morgantown Road, Uniontown are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call first to schedule an appointment at 724-439-3939, and please wear a mask if coming into the office.
n Crown Antique Mall in the Uniontown Mall is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
n Red Lobster in Uniontown is open for dine-in service from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
n Riverside Insurance Group, 127 Speer St., Belle Vernon, is open. Medicare has approved a special enrollment period during the pandemic for those who want to change plans. For information: 724-483-2378.
n The Appalachian Creativity Center, which features works by local artisans, has reopened. The arts center is located at 139 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville.
Announcements
n The Brownsville-Luzerne Park Board has rescheduled the community's annual fireworks to Sept. 5 at Patsy Hillman Park, 100 Telegraph Road.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295's flea market will not be held this Saturday, July 4. The flea market's normal schedule is Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown's Snowdon Square.
n The Brownsville Borough Building, 200 Second St., has reopened to the public. The borough office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, is offering virtual summer camps for grades 1-3. Packets will be mailed to participants, who can complete them at their own place. The camps are "Nature Detective" July 20-30 and Master Builder July 27-31. More information is available online.
n The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry is hosting a free informational webinar about health insurance benefits for businesses from 11 a.m. to noon July 14. Topics will include information a self-insurance program offered by the PA Chamber insurance consortium, which is available to businesses with 20 or more enrolled employees. On July 16, the organization will hold a Workforce Summit. The virtual event is geared toward companies of all sizes in diverse industries that are struggling with hiring and retaining talent. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Additional details and registration for both are available online.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Flash Talk on avoiding COVD-19 scams and identity theft for its members on July 14, starting at noon. Registration is required. For more information, call the chamber at 724-437-4571.
n Fredericktown Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Fredericktown Riverfest & Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 starting at 2 p.m. along the riverbank, near the library. Food vendors will be at the celebration, but there will be no craft vendors. Fireworks begin at dusk, and have a rain date of July 5. Food vendor applications are still being accepted by Lynda Pekley at 724-377-2103.
n Brownsville Area School District is reaching out to parents and guardians for input about the 2020-21 school year. Local residents are asked to complete a short online survey to help the task force in developing strategies. A link to the survey can be found at www.basd.org.
n Luzerne Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual “Hog Roast and Fireworks” fundraiser July 4 in the pavilion at the old ferry landing/boat launch off LaBelle Road. Starting at 5 p.m., pork sandwiches will be sold. Fireworks begin at dusk. Refreshments and light-up gadgets will be available for purchase. Donations will be collected at the entrance.
n Uniontown Public Library has started offering curbside pickup of books. Place a hold and reserve items online through the WAGGIN catalog or by phone at 724-437-1165. Library workers will call with pickup instructions when the materials are ready. The library building will remain closed to the public at this time. For additional information, visit uniontownlib.org.
n Yough River Trail Council races in Connellsville have been rescheduled for Saturday, July 4. The races begin at 9 a.m. and include choices for 5K walk or run; 10K run; 10-mile run and half marathon. For more information, visit www.youghrivertrail.com.
n Kindergarten registration is open in the Albert Gallatin Area School District. Beginning this year, registration for kindergarten and all new students will be started online using the SAPPHIRE portal on the district website, www.agasd.org.
n The Friday night car cruises from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uniontown Shopping Center will run until the end of September. The cruises will have oldies music, door prizes, a 50/50 and will be hosted by WMBS Radio DJ Arnie Amber.
n Brownsville Free Public Library is now offering curbside pickup. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. The library will be deep cleaned at each day’s closing. Requests can be made via a call at 724-785-7272 or e-mailing brpublib@gmail.com. Only items housed at the library will be available. When requests are fulfilled, the staff will contact patrons and schedule a pickup day and time. Curbside parking spaces will be available. Library story time continues on the Facebook page. The library director can be reached at lori.brpublib@gmail.com.
n Brownsville Area High School’s junior/senior prom’s new date is July 18 at the Historic Summit Inn, 101 Skyline Dive, Farmington. The prom will not be rescheduled the gathering cannot be held.
n Brownsville Area School District plans to hold kindergarten registration in July, at dates to be determined.
n SAT and ACT tests are canceled through June.
Outreach
n Fayette County Community Action Agency is holding a drive-through food distribution at Springfield Elementary School, 14 School House Road, Normalville, on Tuesday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. There are no income requirements. Volunteers will place food boxes in trunks.
n Crosskeys Human Services Inc. has adopted a different way of distributing the 2020 food vouchers, and applications are not available at local seniors' centers. People who want vouchers should call their local center to request an application, which will be mailed. Vouchers are available to people 60 years old or turning 60 by Dec. 31. Household income is $23,606 for one person and $31,894 for two people.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County’s Mask Initiative is accepting mask requests from first response and health care organizations, human service agencies, churches and other nonprofits located in or serving the residents of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The online request form can be found on the CFFC website at www.cffayettepa.org.
n Brownsville Area School District is kicking off its summer Grab ‘n Go meal program. Free breakfasts and lunches will be available to children up to age 18 through Aug. 7. Children do not need to be BASD students for the summer meal program. Participants must call 724-785-2155, ext. 2507 by 9:30 a.m. each day that meals will be picked up. Drive-by pickup is Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. in front of the gymnasium. Friday distributions will include breakfasts and lunches for Saturday and Sunday.
n Fire Church, 171 Connellsville St., Uniontown, is holding weekly drive-through food distributions each Thursday through August. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, or until they are out of food. Organizers are planning to serve 800 households each week with boxes of fresh produce and mixed dairy products. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. Trunks should be open or rear doors unlocked so volunteers can load the boxed provisions. Call 724-580-7027 for more information.
n The addiction recovery ministry There is Hope will hold meetings via Zoom on Monday June 29 starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Brownsville Borough Council has temporarily halted its Wednesday door-to-door food drives because the pantry is so well stocked. Officials are continuing to distribute food to those in need on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Contact any council member via email about donations, private message them on their Facebook pages, or call Paul Synuria at 724-970-4501. Emails for council members are listed on the borough’s website.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295 is offering food-related assistance to the community and senior Legionnaires. Call Heidi Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474.
n PA Career Link launched an employment page to connect those who may have lost jobs with employers looking for help. For more information, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with takeout only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n Daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m. For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
Cancellations/closures/postponements
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1968 has cancelled its 70th birthday party scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. Any questions can be directed to brownsvilleareaclassof1968@gmail.com.
n The Aug. 8 spring fundraiser for the Masontown Senior Center featuring Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push has been postponed. A future date in 2021 is expected to be announced soon. Tickets already purchased for the event will be honored when the fundraiser is rescheduled.
n The Uniontown Area High School Class of 1960 has canceled its 60th reunion, scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15.
n North Union High School Class of 1960 has canceled their reunion on Aug. 15. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 14, 2021
n The Brownsville-Luzerne Park Board has canceled the July 3 fireworks. The event may be rescheduled for later this year. Merrittstown also canceled its fireworks and parade.
n The North Union Class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020.
n The Annual John Woodruff 5K Run and Walk in Connellsville has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Registration for the race, typically held in July, will open at the end of the summer.
n The 17th Annual Historic National Road Yard Sale has been postponed to Aug. 19-23 due to COVID-19. The sale will be held from dawn until dusk. The yard sale extends for 824 miles from St. Louis to Baltimore along the National Road, known locally as Route 40. For more information, contact Patricia McDaniel at 765-478-4809 or e-mail info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
n Mon Valley National Night Out, scheduled for Aug. 13 at North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park, has been postponed.
n Uniontown High School Class of 1965 has canceled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 12.
n Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame has canceled its September ceremony.
n The 82nd annual Fayette County Firefighters Association Convention, set to be held in July in Brownsville, has been canceled. The association will hold an 82nd/83rd combined convention July 11-17, 2021.
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1975 canceled its 45th class reunion, scheduled for Aug. 8. For questions, call class president Homer Yeardie at 724-880-7138.
n All meetings and planned activities at Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post #1669 in Hopwood are canceled until further notice.
