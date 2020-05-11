Due to uncertainties over COVID-19 and crowd sizes, the Fayette County Firefighters Association’s annual convention will be postponed to 2021.
“We normally try to get as many people there as possible, but we’re still uncertain of the size of the crowds and how to go about doing this,” said Jack Lawver, the president of the Fayette County Firefighters Association and the president of Brownsville Fire Company #1, which was set to co-host the annual convention with South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Company #1.
Ron Barry, the fire chief of South Brownsville VFC #1 said the host fire company begins planning for the convention a year in advance, and things were progressing well. But, since COVID-19 hit, the planning committee hasn’t met since March.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty with this pandemic and a lot of summer events in the area are being canceled,” Barry said. “Even though it’s two months away, we figured it wasn’t worth the risk.”
Both Lawver and Barry said they’ve asked around of local firefighters as well as members of the state association, and nobody could remember a convention being cancelled in the past.
“There’s nothing in the bylaws to address something of this magnitude,” Lawver said.
However, since the association didn’t want to lose out on hosting, both departments will host a combined 82nd and 83rd convention next July.
“The good news is it’s still going to happen, but just pushed back a year,” Barry said.
Lawver said the executive board of the association discussed the idea of postponement, which was then sent to the association’s advisory board made up of former fire chiefs for any other input before making the decision.
Barry said his department hosted the convention for the fire company’s 100th anniversary, and it drew crowds averaging over 200 people nightly for the week-long event.
Lawver said his department hosted the event sometime in the 1990’s and said it was successful, with the annual memorial bringing over 150 people into church for the service.
Both fire departments still have fundraising tickets to sell that will help pay for the costs of next year’s convention.
To buy tickets, call Brownsville Fire Company #1 at 724-785-3311, South Brownsville VFC #1 at 724-785-8448 or message either fire company on their Facebook pages.
