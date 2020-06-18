The 87th Annual Pilgrimage in honor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at Mount St. Macrina has been canceled, with a virtual pilgrimage in the works for this year.
“There’s just no alternative,” said Sister Ruth Plante, the provincial for the Byzantine Catholic Sisters of St. Basil. “There’s no way we can guarantee the safety of such a large group of people.”
Plante said the three-day pilgrimage sees an average of 3,000 to 4,000 visitors over Labor Day weekend to Mount St. Macrina on Route 40 west of Uniontown.
She said she and the organizers are disappointed to cancel the event, noting negative economic impact to local restaurants, hotels and other businesses that would provide services for those who came.
This year’s theme was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Sisters of St. Basil, but Plante said God had other plans.
“We had to find another way of celebrating,” Plante said.
However, Plante said, organizers want to have a continuity of the pilgrimage and are planning to make this year’s a virtual one.
“It will be services that we would normally have, but for those who want to participate virtually,” Plante said. “It will be a pilgrimage of the heart rather than a pilgrimage of the feet.”
Plante said the virtual pilgrimage may even be a benefit for those who used to make the trip, but cannot make the trip because of old age or other reasons as they will be able to watch it from home. It may also inspire people to physically go on the pilgrimage next year.
She said people should expect to see details about the virtual event online once organizers have worked out the schedule.
