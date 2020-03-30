HARRISBURG – Small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency can apply now for low-interest state loans, according to Senator Stefano.
The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program will feature a low interest rate, no application fees, and payments and interest waived during the first year of the loan. Loans of up to $100,000 will be available for small businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees to use as working capital.
“This is a first step in the right direction to help our small businesses,” Stefano said, adding that “these businesses are the cornerstones of our community, and I will do all that I can to support them.”
The program will be administered by the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, which said it intends for the turnaround time for loan approval to be a matter of days. Additional information on the program is available at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/covid-19-working-capital-access-program-cwca/.
Business owners who are interested in applying should contact their local Certified Economic Development Organization (CEDO). A list of CEDOs is available at https://dced.pa.gov/cedo/.
