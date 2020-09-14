Applications for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) checks will be accepted by mail or email through Sept. 23.
All checks must be distributed by Sept. 30, and used by Nov. 30.
The SFMNP applications, eligibility verification and check distributions typically occurred at a senior center, provider agency or office of Southwestern Pa Area Agency on Aging (AAA). The process changed this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
An application can be procured at a local senior center or AAA office, and checks will be mailed to those who are eligible. Each person is eligible for one set of four, $6 checks.
Checks must be used for fruits or vegetables grown in the state. The SFMNP app has a list of farmers markets or farm stands; a list is where to purchase approved food is also available at www.pafmnp.org under the farmers market and farm stands database.
For more information, please contact the local senior center or in Fayette County, call 724-430-4603 or 1-888-300-2704.
Household income eligibility is $23,606 for one person; $31,894 for two people and $40,182 for three people. Income includes private pensions, interest, Social Security, wages, Black Lung, etc.
