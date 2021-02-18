With businesses across the region still struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, urged area business owners to offer their feedback on how to restore the state’s economy by participating in a new COVID-19 Economic Recovery Business Survey.
The survey was launched Wednesday by the House Majority Policy Committee.
“This is a great opportunity for the hard-working men and women who have been trying to keep their businesses afloat for the last 11 months to finally have a say in their future,” Dowling said. “I encourage all of our employers to take a few minutes to share their insights and expertise so we can go beyond just restoring our economy to make it better than ever.”
The brief survey seeks information about each respondents’ business or industry and then invites feedback about the challenges facing that business or industry, the type of assistance that would be most beneficial, the one most impactful thing state government could do to support future success, and any other ideas to kickstart the Commonwealth’s recovery.
Responses to the survey will be reviewed by the Policy Committee and Economic Recovery Task Force as they work to develop initiatives to expedite the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation orders.
The survey is available via www.RepDowling.com. It will remain open for responses through March 19.
