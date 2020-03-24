The COVID-19 pandemic is adding to the burden felt by local food banks and pantries.
Fayette County Community Action Agency announced Monday that it will continue to deliver to food pantries in its network, which are operating under their normal schedule, some operating drive-through pantries.
But the St. Vincent de Paul pantry in Uniontown closed after the St. Vincent de Paul board of directors opted Friday to temporarily suspend all campus operations to protect workers, clients and patrons from the threat of COVID-19, including food pantry volunteers.
“This is a hard decision, and we prayed on it,” board president Ron Sheba said.
FCCAA CEO James Stark said the agency anticipates some pantries will close in response to COVID-19 concerns given that pantries are powered by volunteers. The FCCAA Food Bank is looking to distribute food through a drive-through arrangement in communities where a food pantry is not available, according to Stark.
Kim Hawk, FCCAA director of operations, said they haven’t seen a significant increase in food need yet, but the agency expects it to come.
“We do expect to see a greater demand for food bank services,” Stark said.
The Greater Washington County Food Bank in Centerville has already seen demand escalate sharply, expecting a 200% increase in need by next month with many locals suddenly out of work.
“We were thinking that we were preparing by (scaling) up to 150%,” said Connie S. Burd, executive director of the Greater Washington County Food Bank.
Burd isn’t sure if the rapid rise in number of clients is due to panic or need, but suspects it’s a combination of both. Regardless, the onus is on the food bank to respond by packing and distributing potentially 8,000 food boxes a month.
“We sorely need more hands to pack the boxes,” Burd said.
GWCFB could also use box packaging material as it uses its drive-through “truck to trunk” distribution model that Justin McAtee, GWCFB director of marketing, said would minimize personal contact.
McAtee said online monetary donations have spiked since the COVID-19 crisis. Those looking to volunteer at or seek assistance from GWCFB can call 724-632-2190, extension 128.
Anyone out of work without pay is eligible to receive food sourced from the state and federal government from a food bank or food pantry in Pennsylvania, according to guidance issued by state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding last week. This includes service workers who are unable to get shifts or hourly wage employees of nonessential businesses that have voluntarily closed due to COVID-19 mitigation. Those seeking food will be asked to verbally complete a self-declaration of need form and provide their household size and weekly income level as of the day they apply.
Volunteers haven’t been an issue at Connellsville Area Community Ministries, where Development Coordinator Mary Sampey acknowledged a welcome problem of having too many willing volunteers at times.
“Usually we’re begging for volunteers,” Sampey said. “Now (I’m saying), ‘I can’t use you today, I can use you another day.’”
Some volunteers have been teachers with more time on their hands since schools have closed, Sampey said. CACM provided lunch pickup for all Connellsville Area School District students Monday and Tuesday and has benefited from the generosity of businesses like D’Amico Wholesale, Keedy’s Pizzeria and the Connellsville Walmart, which Sampey said have gone above and beyond to get the nonprofit what it has needed.
Those seeking food assistance from CACM can call 724-626-1120, and those looking to volunteer can call the same number or fill out a volunteer form at https://forms.gle/X9BvStB8LsTZq3DD7.
FCCAA will continue to be open to serve the public during the COVID-19 crisis, but buildings are open by appointment only. Pantries interested in operating a drive-through pantry should contact the food bank directly at 724-580-7001. Those who need an emergency food box or are looking to donate items can call Rita Masi, FCCAA director of customer service, at 724-437-6050, extension 3213. Hawk said that FCCAA has received requests for diapers and cleaning supplies and is looking for Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Meals on Wheels, which Hawk said typically serves around 250 meals a day, will continue to operate. Fayette WIC clinics are open, but because office access is limited, residents should contact the office at 724-437-6050, extension 3211, to receive services.
Congregate meals for senior citizens in Uniontown will be available for pickup only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center Monday through Friday, and FCCAA has asked senior citizens to call the senior center at 724-437-6050, extension 2237, to reserve their meal one day in advance before 1 p.m.
The FCCAA Food Bank, which is also in need of volunteers to help pack and distribute food boxes, will continue with a weekend backpack program for school-aged youth and announce the scheduled distribution to participants.
Stark thanked the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for providing additional boxes. He knows that FCCAA, which typically serves around 3,000 households through its pantry network and an additional 900 through a program for low-income persons at least 60 years of age, is going to likely have more mouths to feed as jobs become scarcer.
“(M)any more families will be in need,” Stark said.
