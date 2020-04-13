Local homeless shelters continue to take precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Mission-Living Stones in Uniontown has been sanitizing surfaces multiple times daily, hand-washing, having residents stay in and practicing social distancing, according to Executive Director Irmi Gaut.
Gaut said that City Mission-Living Stones has been taking temperatures of residents and staff reporting to work each day. Gaut said City Mission-Living Stones is placing calls to rental residents daily to check on needs and working to create an isolation area in each shelter, a private apartment, that could be used if someone was to become sick but didn’t need to be hospitalized.
City Mission-Living Stones is also working to secure emergency funding for a visiting nurse to be able to monitor any of its residents who might become sick but don’t need to be hospitalized, Gaut said.
Gaut expressed gratitude for Donna Eicher of Sew Special and Debbie Werner of Greensburg sewing masks to ensure that City Mission-Living Stones shelter staff and residents can be protected.
"If any more in the community would like to assist with that, we would be most grateful," Gaut said.
Gaut added that donations for City Mission's annual food drive have exceeded expectations with close to $12,000 raised in March.
"We are so grateful to those in the community who have chosen to give despite their own needs during this crisis," Gaut said.
Gaut said the organization is still accepting donations at City Mission, 155 N. Gallatin Ave., P.O. Box 943, Uniontown PA 15401.
Neither City Mission-Living Stones nor Washington’s City Mission reported any COVID-19-infected residents or staff at their shelter programs.
Washington’s City Mission officials said that they are not taking in any new residents because of the vulnerability of some of the mission’s residents.
Residents were given the opportunity to leave to reside with a loved one or to another living arrangement if they had a place to go, with the stipulation that they could not return if they did so to guard against the potential for COVID-19 transmission there.
Brian Johansson, chief operating officer at Washington’s City Mission, said that two individuals at the mission tested negative via a testing partnership with Centerville Clinics.
Johansson said that Washington’s City Mission has done its best “within reason” to space beds apart to observe social distancing and guard against COVID-19 but acknowledged that it was challenging to do so due to spacing constraints.
Washington City Mission has separate quarantine areas for men and women, Johansson said.
About half a dozen residents at Washington’s City Mission has been cleaning doorknobs, railings, tables, desks and other surfaces, according to Johansson. The residents have become known as the “D-squad,” Johansson said.
The ‘D’ stands for disinfectant.
“That’s been very helpful,” Johansson said.
Johansson said that clinical staff are still on hand to assist residents, 90% of whom he reported have some kind of addiction.
Sally Mounts, chief development officer at Washington’s City Mission, noted that 39% of City Mission’s revenue has gone since the closure of the organization’s thrift stores for shopping, which she said comprise its “financial sustaining arm.”
“(It’s a) glaring gap in the budget,” Mounts said.
Dean Gartland, CEO of Washington’s City Mission, said in a letter to the editor that if the COVID-19 crisis does not get resolved in the next few months, the 79-year-old organization will have to severely curtail its programs and services to homeless persons. Gartland wrote that donations could be made online at citymission.org, via check to 84 West Wheeling Street or by calling 724-222-8530.
City Mission has partnered with the Washington County Community Foundation and other donors to provide prepacked emergency food bags to those in need, with thrift stores and other local sites acting as pop-up pantries.
