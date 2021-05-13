Vaccine providers in the region are readying to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to children in the 12 to 15 age group.
Allegheny Health Network called the U.S. Food And Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to expand emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds “a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to vaccinate more Americans and achieve collective protection.”
That age group includes about 750,000 Pennsylvania children. Children between 12 and 15 years old could start getting vaccinated against the virus as early as this week.
AHN’s Pediatric Institute said in a statement that it strongly recommends that families get their eligible children vaccinated at the first opportunity.
“Vaccinating children is an essential step in achieving herd immunity to end this pandemic. We strongly encourage adult family members to speak with their children about the importance of receiving the vaccine and make an appointment as soon as one becomes available to them,” said Dr. Joseph Aracri, chair of the AHN Pediatric Institute.
To date, more than 5.7 million Pennsylvanians – nearly 53% – have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and as of Tuesday morning, 45.6% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Older teens, 16 and 17, became eligible for the vaccine in April.
Vaccine providers, including AHN, Washington Health System, and Monongahela Valley Hospital, are set to provide the vaccination as soon as ACIP gives the go-ahead. The Fayette County COVID-19 Task Force website also contains information on getting the vaccine.
Administrators said they have received an increase in the number of phone calls from parents asking questions about the vaccine, with several asking about how to schedule newly eligible children. In March, Pfizer announced its vaccine had 100% efficacy in its 2,262 clinical trial participants aged 12 to 15.
Like other immunizations and medical services for minors, the COVID-19 vaccination will require adult consent.
Expanding the age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine comes at a time when vaccine hesitancy continues.
In the first few months after the COVID-19 vaccine became available in Pennsylvania, residents spent hours online for days, or traveled to neighboring states to get an appointment.
The vaccine supply now is plentiful but across the commonwealth, the pace of vaccinations is slowing, posing a challenge to vaccination efforts.
According to a recent Census Bureau poll, 18.2% of Pennsylvanians said they were definitely not or probably not going to get a COVID-19 vaccine, higher than the nation’s 15.6% rate.
And results of a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released last week show that, from this point on, vaccination rates might crawl forward.
“It’s concerning. I think that we did a pretty good job rapidly, and the people who wanted vaccines got them. The concerning part is the remaining 45% or so of people who haven’t gotten them,” said Matt Mascia, director of pharmacy at Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, which is winding down major clinics due to dwindling demand.
Highlands Hospital and Washington Health Syster encourage those who are hesitant to have a conversation with their primary care physician about their concerns.
“We know that many are worried about ‘feeling sick’ the day after the vaccine, but not everyone has side effects. Also, having a sore arm, minor fatigue, a headache, fever or chills for approximately 24 hours is much easier to get through than two weeks or more of the COVID infection,” WHS said in a statement.
For those who want to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available, (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson), there are plenty of options, including health clinics, hospitals and medical providers, Veterans Affairs facilities, and pharmacies. In order to help people find a location where they can get vaccinated and which vaccine is available there, the state has transitioned to a website, Vaccines.gov.
“Our goal is to make it quick and easy for people to get vaccinated and to help overcome any hesitancy,” DOH Acting Secretary Alison Beam said, noting the commonwealth’s goal to get at least 70% of adults vaccinated.
Mascia said he is optimistic Pennsylvania can reach that 70% goal, but believes educating people about the benefits of the vaccine is important, especially as misinformation – such as the vaccine causes infertility – persists.
“Everybody must make their own decision about getting the vaccine, Mascia said, “but the day they drop it below 12 years old, my daughter will get one. The long-term risks of COVID are becoming more well-known, and the damage that COVID can cause, even in a semi-healthy person, is severe.”
“There is an uptick in younger people getting hospitalized, and that will continue to happen until herd immunity is reached, either naturally or through vaccine,” said Mascia. “For those who aren’t sure, after seeing what COVID’s done to people we know, with people who are close to us, I’d rather take a chance with the vaccine than COVID.”
The eligibility of 12- to 15-year-olds does not change the DOH’s guideline for at least 70% of Pennsylvania adults to get fully vaccinated for the state’s mask mandate to be lifted.
