Several area organizations are holding food distributions in the coming days.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency, in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, is hosting a drive-through distribution at the Uniontown Mall, 1368 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, on Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. There are no income eligibility requirements. The food bank will have 600 boxes available, with one for each household. Boxes will be placed in the trunk, and recipients are asked to wear a mask if the food must be placed in the vehicle.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Rd., Smock, will hold its monthly food bank Saturday, Dec. 19. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville will host its monthly food bank Dec. 19. The distribution starts at 10 a.m.
