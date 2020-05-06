Area schools have made use of 3D printing technology by using them to produce masks to be donated to area hospitals.
Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace said the district’s high school technology education teacher, Kenny Riddell, approached him for permission to take home the high school’s 3D printer so he could print face shields for Uniontown Hospital.
Riddell said he first got the idea after a student, Parker Georgianna, shared an article with him about a Wisconsin teacher using that school’s 3D printer to make masks for a local hospital.
“I think in times of crisis, people just want to do whatever they can to help,” Riddell said.
“He said he had the materials and asked if he could give it a shot,” Wallace said, adding that Riddell made a batch of masks for the hospital, and they liked it. “So he’s making about a dozen a week—maybe a little more and sending them directly to the hospital.”
Riddell said, as of the last week of April, they donated four to five dozen reusable masks to the Uniontown Hospital.
The staff at Intermediate Unit 1 (IU1) in Coal Center asked local hospitals what was needed most, and face shields for those health care workers on the front lines were at the top of the list.
Fab Lab Coordinator Matthew Weightman produced the equipment at the IU1 Educational Campus at Colonial in Fayette County, using designs provided by the National Institute of Health.
“IU1 is grateful for the bravery and compassion of our community’s doctors, nurses and staff during this unprecedented time,” said Don Martin, the executive director of IU1. “The idea behind the Fab Lab was to address community issues and these face shields are a perfect example of how that investment and partnership has paid off.”
The IU1 Fab Lab is a partnership between Chevron, the Fab Foundation, and IU1 to provide digital fabrication curriculum for K-12 students, teachers, and communities in the region.
Wallace said the efforts of teachers like Riddell should give everyone a new appreciation for how educators have been able to convert virtual learning into meaningful lessons that show students how to help the community, even during difficult times.
“Teaching from home was challenging at first because we are a hands-on class that uses software that can’t operate on a lot of household computers,” Riddell said, adding he has the greatest students around, and they inspire him every day. “They are most responsible for making the experience a success.”
“To have the support of our community and folks from our area school districts, including Laurel Highlands and the team at Intermediate Unit 1, utilizing 3D printer capabilities to help provide protective equipment for our staff amid this crisis is incredible,” said Josh Krysak, the director of Community Relations for Uniontown Hospital. “We cannot thank enough all of those who are dedicating their time to ensure the safety of our staff in such a creative and unique way. We are truly blessed.”
Laurel Highlands, West Greene, Southeastern Greene and Peters Township school districts are also producing PPE intended for donation.
