In the first four days of curbside pickup at the state’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, customers placed 38,100 orders, resulting in nearly $3.65 million in sales.
Now, the state Liquor Control Board is opening nearly 400 more stores to meet demand.
Seven stores in Fayette County will now take phoned-in orders starting Monday, April 27, up from the initial Uniontown locations on Walnut Hill Road and Pittsburgh Road.
Curbside sales started April 20 at 176 stores. When the additional stores open for pickup, there will be 565 locations open to accept between 50 and 100 orders daily, starting at 9 a.m.
Online sales, which are also limited, have boomed since the state reopened its e-commerce website, finewineandgoodspirits.com.
Unaudited sales figures for online sales from April 1-23 totaled $7.11 million, surpassing the $5 million in online sales made during the entire fiscal year from July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019, according to the PLCB.
More than 100 stores are picking and packing orders made through the website. Getting on the website isn’t a given, though, as access is randomized throughout the day.
Neither is getting through to place a curbside pickup order.
“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.
Unless otherwise noted, stores set up delivery times with customers between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Uniontown’s third store, on 111 West Fayette St. (724-439-7008), has been added to the list, as have the following locations:
n 808 Vanderbilt Road, Connellsville, 724-620-2895
n 1890 McClellandtown Road Masontown, 724-583-0470 (Monday, and Wednesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
n 213 Penn St., Point Marion, 724-725-0970 (Tuesday, and Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
n 3532 Pittsburgh Road, Perryopolis, 724-736-0268 (Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
A complete list of stores offering curbside pickup can be found at www.lcb.pa.gov.
