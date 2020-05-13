With 37 counties partially reopened as of Friday, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said officials haven’t worked out what criteria will be necessary for counties to fully reopen.
Last month, the state set a three-phase reopening plan. Those counties under stay-at-home orders are in the red phase, those partially reopened are in the yellow phase and those that are fully reopened are in the green phase.
In response to a question about what the green phase might look like for counties, Levine said state officials “haven’t specifically gone over the criteria for moving into green phase.”
The one certainty, she said, would be the need to remain careful in terms of hygiene and perhaps even continue wearing masks.
“When in public, especially if you’re in a setting where lots of other people are, we’re going to have to be vigilant because this virus will not be gone, even when we go into the green zones, and we want to be careful that it doesn’t have a resurgence,” Levine said.
Fayette, Greene and other area counties will move into the yellow phase on Friday. Twenty-four counties did so on May 8. Levine said partially reopened counties will be closely monitored.
“The incubation period of this virus is, on average, five days but it can be up to 14 days. It’s only been about five days since any counties went to yellow so it’d be too soon right now for any country to go to green,” Levine said.
In response to a question, she said it is “a goal” for youth or high school sports to hold practices or games in green zones.
Likewise, she said, it’s the hope that public schools will be able to open as they usually would in the fall for the 2020-21 school year.
“We’ll need to make sure that in terms of all the different metrics and models that we look at, that would be safe to do, and I’m sure that PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education) would be having discussions with all of the school districts in terms of that reopening,” Levine said.
She discouraged plans for in-person graduation ceremonies in red or yellow zoned counties.
“I think that given how contagious this virus is, if you have a large gathering, even trying to practice social distancing it’s not 100%, and you could potentially transmit this very dangerous virus so we would not recommend large gatherings such as a large graduation,” Levine said.
Levine also said the state has received its first doses of an antiviral drug that may help those with the most serious cases of COVID-19.
She said the state’s first shipment from the federal government included 1,200 doses of remdesivir.
As of Wednesday morning, she said, 51 hospitals in the state received doses of the drug “based upon their numbers of COVID-19 patients over a recent seven-day period.”
“I do want to caution that remdesivir is not a cure for COVID-19,” Levine said, noting it is an intravenous drug. “There is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of this medication to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. However, it has been shown in a recent clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people which is why the Food and Drug Administration … has authorized the emergency use of this medication for treatment of severely ill patients with COVID-19.”
With 707 new cases reported by the DOH on Wednesday, there are now 58,698 in the state.
No additional cases were reported in Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties. One additional case was reported in Washington County.
The DOH reported 3,943 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19.
For additional information, including county data, visit health.pa.gov.
