Pennsylvania’s governor and the department of health secretary reported that new positive COVID-19 cases are starting to decline, but added that residents need to continue diligence even in the green phase.
During the daily COVID-19 press conference, state Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reported that at 12 a.m. Wednesday, there were 780 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 69,417.
To date, there are 5,265 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 113 new deaths.
“It’s important to remember that while our total number of cases continue to increase, new positive cases being reported each day continue to decline,” Levine said. “This is good news for Pennsylvania.”
Levine said they’ve seen some fluctuation of case counts regionally, but, overall, the case counts are trending downward.
Questions submitted by the media mostly focused on guidelines for the state’s future as counties move into the yellow and green phases.
Gov. Tom Wolf said he expects specific green-phase guidelines to be released following Wednesday’s press conference, adding that they will also have a frequently-asked-questions page if some guidelines are ambiguous.
Levine was asked about travel advice, which she answered that even in yellow and green counties, people should still be careful and vigilant, continue social distancing, frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer and take as much precaution as they can against the respiratory virus.
Levine’s answer also applied to the question of what guidelines would exist after the green phase, which Levine added that it’s still unclear if there will be a resurgence in the fall, but the state is determined to test and expand testing in the meantime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.