As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine urged parents to take the time to help children who may not fully grasp what is occurring.
Levine said Thursday that while adults feel the stress created by all of the changes and uncertainty, so do children.
In youngsters, Levine said, stress can come from not understanding why they can’t go to school, why their school-year goals are on hold and why they can’t be with their friends. It’s important, she said, for adults to be aware of how they act or react to everything going on.
“Children take the lead from the adults in their lives,” Levine said, adding that children will often reflect what the parents do more so than what they say.
Levine suggested keeping younger children and teenagers in a routine to create a sense of normalcy, set a time once a day to have them learn about COVID-19 from a trusted news source instead of constant bombardment on the news and social media, and for parents to also follow those similar rules as much as the children.
Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers reflected 1,211 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 7,016 in 62 counties.
Also, Levine said an additional 16 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 90 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Local case numbers rose from Wednesday: Fayette County from 14 to 15; Greene County from nine to 11; Washington County from 35 to 38; Westmoreland County from 72 to 84 and Allegheny County from 356 to 419.
Fayette County reported its first COVID-19 death on Wednesday, and Allegheny County reported two deaths from the virus last month. None of the new deaths reported Thursday were in the five-county area.
Since March 6, when the first cases were reported in Pennsylvania, Levine said there have been 730 hospitalizations. About 50% of those hospitalized are age 65 or older.
