ROSTRAVER - A person with COVID-19 attended Belle Vernon Area High School’s in-person commencement last week.
District Superintendent Michele Dowell alerted the district about the discovery in a Tuesday letter to parents in which she included another from state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warning those who attended the June 24 event they may have been exposed to the virus.
“We’re going to follow the guidelines,” Dowell said Tuesday.
Belle Vernon, located in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, held a virtual commencement that allowed small groups to accompany each of the 186 graduates to receive diplomas, Dowell said.
Some students and parents were not satisfied with that, and wanted the entire class to be together for graduation.
The district agreed, creating seating at James Weir Stadium that spaced the students out and requiring mask wearing. Students with last names A-E graduated at 6 p.m. June 24, and those with last names F-L graduated at 8 p.m.
A photo of the event in a local newspaper confirmed that, but others taken outside of the stadium showed students posing for photographs side-by-side without face masks.
Dowell said she contacted Levine’s office after finding out about the positive virus case at commencement. She said she was not permitted to reveal whether the positive case was a student, staff member or someone seated in the audience.
She also said the district is moving forward to reopening its schools in August under state guidelines.
“The next two months are going to be a long two months,” Dowell said.
Levine also urged those at commencement to take their temperatures daily, monitor their symptoms and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.