Brownsville Area School District’s last day of school is tentatively scheduled for May 26.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer, in a Thursday letter to parents, said the district is awaiting approval of its continuity of education plan by the state Department of Education.
“We are looking carefully at the school calendar and considering creative ways that we can still recognize and celebrate our students’ accomplishments and milestones that normally occur in the spring,” Hartbauer said.
Included in those are awards nights, prom and graduation.
He said, too, that the district is working on a letter that will outline how the fourth quarter and final grades will be calculated.
“We are hoping that all students will continue to stay engaged and complete their assigned work, but also don’t want to penalize students for the hardship that this unfortunate situation may have placed on families,” he said.
Hartbauer noted that, “In almost all cases, children will be promoted to the next grade just as they would have if this hadn’t occurred.”
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday, closed the state's schools for the rest of the 2019-20 academic school year.
