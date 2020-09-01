The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement is continuing checks to ensure the coronavirus mitigation efforts are being followed, with a goal of voluntary compliance, officials said.
“It’s so important to know that our liquor control officers are out there proactively making sure that businesses are doing everything they can to keep their customers and employees safe,” said BLCE Spokesman Ryan Tarkowski.
BCLE conducted 342 licensee checks from its Pittsburgh office between Wednesday and Thursday and issued seven warnings and one violation notice regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The BLCE released data on Friday, which again showed the Pittsburgh office with the highest number of compliance checks. Tarkowski said this is due to the population density in the territory and the high number of bars and restaurants within the region. The Pittsburgh office monitors Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny and Beaver counties. The second highest number of checks was conducted from the Philadelphia office, with 166 compliance checks.
BLCE officers are civilian employees whose full time jobs are enforcing liquor laws handed down by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Their regular duties include ensuring guests are not over-served, alcohol is not served to underage people, bars are closing according to regulations, and other rules are being followed. Now, during the course of their regular checks, they are also ensuring COVID-19 mitigation efforts are followed, Tarkowski said.
“They can come at any time. Our intention isn’t to be punitive or put any restaurant owners or liquor licenses at risk. It’s really about educating and working together to make sure everyone is staying safe,” he said.
Officers can issue warnings, notice of violation or administrative citations. Notice of violation precedes administrative citations, which are civil in nature, and provides license holders with violations discovered. The investigations remain open as they are reviewed by the BLCE. Names of establishments are not released because the investigation is ongoing.
The coronavirus checks include checking whether guests and employees are wearing masks and monitoring social distancing and capacity limits, along with other requirements.
“You can tell by the checks that they’ve done, the majority of license holders are really doing what they can to abide by the rules,” he said.
Statewide, BLCE has conducted 34,907 compliance checks, issued 760 warnings related to COVID-19 mitigation and issued 61 notices of violation since July 1. The Pittsburgh office has conducted 8,968 checks, issued 184 warnings and issued nine violation notices in the same period.
Tarkowski said officers always try to solve the problem first with a reminder or a warning. He said the goal is education and safety, not citations.
“If there’s something they can resolve with a conversation or a warning, that’s always going to be the first tool in the toolkit, so to speak. Voluntary compliance is always preferred,” he said. “We can’t solve COVID-19 by serving a bunch of notices of violation or administrative citations. It really takes everyone doing their own part to solve this pandemic.”
