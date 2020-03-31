They are there when needed: delivering care and services to the sick, working on the front lines. America’s health care workers often perform their jobs under stressful conditions.
Be Local means appreciating area human services and health care workers who are facing some of their greatest challenges during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control reports on its website that health care is the fastest-growing sector of the U.S. economy, employing over 18 million workers with women representing nearly 80% of the health care workforce.
“Health care workers face a wide range of hazards on the job, including sharp injuries, harmful exposures to chemicals and hazardous drugs, back injuries, latex allergy, violence, and stress,’’ the CDC noted. “Although it is possible to prevent or reduce health care worker exposure to these hazards, health care workers continue to experience injuries and illnesses in the workplace. Cases of nonfatal occupational injury and illness with healthcare workers are among the highest of any industry sector.’’
With all the hazards they face, perhaps no time has been as stressful in recent memory as the Covid-19 pandemic that the world is experiencing.
Health care workers are in the midst of it all, going in where many fear to tread. Some are coming out of retirement to lend their assistance. And there’s the worry of catching the disease themselves.
Worldwide, these workers are being called heroes. A Twitter campaign called #Solidarityat8 recently asked people around the globe to go to their balconies or open their windows or doors at 8 p.m. on different nights and cheer health care workers, first responders - all those on the front line.
People are responding with enthusiasm. Tweets show videos of the cheers and clapping that resounded through cities, including Madrid, Paris, Rome, Copenhagen, Buenos Aires, Atlanta, Chicago and Miami.
Many communities are continuing this or starting their own salutes.
In New York City, people are echoing these cheers in a campaign called #ClapBecauseWeCare and expanded it to all essential workers, including truck drivers and sanitation workers. Seattle did the same at 8 p.m. with #MakeaJoyfulNoise.
National organizations, such as the AFL-CIO, of which Greene County native Rich Trumka is president, are calling attention to demands placed on front-line workers and asking the government to protect them.
Trumka recently urged Congress to pass the stimulus bill and do much more, calling attention to the concerns for - among other things - “protective equipment for the people who need it most.’’
Locally, there’s a campaign to show support for these special people.
Mike Quinn, of Chalk Hill, who is chief executive officer of Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services Inc., recently launched an effort to honor human services and health care workers called Blue Out Fridays.
“We came up with the idea for people to wear blue on Fridays to support health care workers,’’ explained Quinn. “We’re trying to stress that it’s doctors, nurses, mental health therapists, aides, receptionists. The whole social service network and health care system is doing our best to handle this crisis.’’
Posts for Blue Out Fridays remind the public, “We’re all in this together.’’
