The COVID-19 pandemic is having a financial impact on churches as they are no longer able to collect donations at public worship services and fundraisers.
Be Local means offering support to area churches, especially noteworthy during Holy Week. They hold special places in communities by providing opportunities for people to worship, celebrate life’s special moments and receive spiritual comfort.
Bishop David Zubik of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, which includes Greene and Washington Counties, explained in a release, “The Diocese of Pittsburgh and its parishes are feeling the negative impact due to a sharp decline in weekly offertory donations since the suspension of public Masses because of government restrictions associated with the coronavirus.’’
United Methodist News Service noted in a recent report, “Leaders across The United Methodist Church are bracing for steep financial loss during this time of rising death, canceled worship and increasing unemployment.’’
One way to help churches is to continue financial support through online giving or mailing of donations.
The Pittsburgh diocese is one of several religious organizations promoting online giving and working with parishes to set up areas on their individual websites.
Zubik noted, “As a pastor, my biggest concern is that some people are perceiving God has turned his back on us, and so we should turn our back on him. Nothing could be further from the truth. He is with us, through it all, working to give us a greater understanding as a Church, of what others are experiencing. With God as our Father, just like any family, we will work together to navigate through these challenges.’’
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, which includes Fayette and Westmoreland Counties, also mentioned online giving in a recent announcement of its first-ever virtual Holy Week services.
The diocese has a link on its website under the “giving tab’’ where contributions to parish offertory can be made.
Bishop Edward Malesic offered guidance in a release, “As we come out of the darkness of Lent and come out of the darkness of a global pandemic, be ready to go back into the world to take care of our brothers and sisters who are most in need, the people who are the face of Christ.’’
The Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church is also providing resources to churches that want to offer online giving.
Asbury United Methodist Church in Uniontown recently set up online giving through its website and an app.
Nancy McCann, administrator, said, “It’s been pretty good. I had several people sign up. They still want to support the church.’’
Churches still want to support their communities.
In a recent message, Pittsburgh United Methodist Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi urged clergy to follow government directions while continuing to serve, noting, “This is our opportunity to demonstrate the steadfast love of God in the midst of the uncertainty of the coronavirus.’’
Meanwhile, the Rev. Don Smith, pastor of World Christian Outreach Ministries in Connellsville, said his church does not offer online giving.
‘Half of our people are not computer savvy,’’ explained Smith. “We do encourage them to mail donations in.’’
Like many churches, World Christian maintains a Facebook page and is livestreaming its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The church is also hosting an Easter Sunday service in its parking lot when people will remain in their vehicles to watch as Smith leads worship while maintaining social distancing.
COVID-19 has been a difficult time for churches.
“It does away with people coming together and our encouragement of fellowship and relationships,’’ said Smith. “When relationships are held at a distance, there’s a tendency for a breakdown.’’
While he believes the pandemic is a wake-up call, Smith has hopes for churches, noting, “If love and the relationship is strong, it can weather any distance.’’
