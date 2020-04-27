Belle Vernon Area School Board’s meeting, scheduled for Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m., has been canceled.
Board President Joe Grata said the meeting was accidentally advertised as occurring on Tuesday, and the proposed agenda was not posted 24 hours in advance.
Grata noted there was minimal business to be conducted, and said any business could wait for a special meeting or until the board’s next regular meeting.
