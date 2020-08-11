A bill introduced this week would create a new grant program for small businesses in need of help implementing COVID-19 mitigation efforts as they reopen.
Introduced by state Reps. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, and Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, House Bill 2790 would cover small businesses that have been financially harmed by the pandemic, focusing on “mom and pop”-style businesses most in need. The grants would help protect against, educate about, and prevent future waves of the virus, the legislators said.
“As we continue to reopen our economy, we need to ensure that businesses have the tools to open safely and protect their customers and employees,” Ciresi said. “Sometimes reopening safely comes with added expenses, which is troublesome when many of these businesses have already spent weeks or months without income. This bill would help businesses overcome the economic barriers to preventing further spread of COVID-19.”
Said Snyder: “Our locally owned businesses are truly the lifeblood of our communities, and many of them suffered serious financial impacts due to the pandemic. As they continue to recover, it’s vital that we support them and provide them the assistance they need and deserve to operate safely. This grant program would help these small businesses keep their doors open while also providing the necessary resources to protect themselves and their customers from the virus.”
The bill will be assigned to committee for further review.
