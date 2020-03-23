Every blood donation saves three lives. The majority of those donations come in through community blood drives. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) epidemic nearly 3,000 blood drives – over 100 in Pennsylvania – have been canceled.
“We are issuing a massive call for healthy donors that are able to come out and give blood,” said Lisa Landis, spokesperson for the American Red Cross, Greater Pennsylvania Region, who said the need for blood continues even during a pandemic.
The shortage has been exasperated by the fact that flu season tends to be a typically down time and with the blood drive cancellations, it has put the country’s blood drive in a serious situation.
Blood drives, often hosted at schools, churches, and other businesses, are not considered a large gathering, prohibited by Gov. Tom Wolf and President Donald Trump, according to Landis. In fact, blood drives are considered an essential health care function.
She also wants to ensure donors that blood drives are safe.
“There is absolutely no evident of COVID-19 being transmitted by blood transfusion.”
And, she added, giving blood does not affect the immunity system.
The American Red Cross has instituted additional procedures to ensure the safety of donors, along with volunteers working the blood drive. Donors will have their temperature taken and be asked a number of screening questions before they give blood.
In addition, there will be hand sanitizer available and donors are encouraged to use it. Also, tables are spaced out an adequate distance and donors waiting to give blood are sat far apart from each other to deter any exposure.
Last week, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine took time out at a press briefing Tuesday to urge those who can to donate blood.
While Landis couldn’t speak on where the current blood supply of local hospitals stand, she did say that this is not a local or regional problem.
“This is a national call,” said Landis. “It’s not a Red Cross specific thing.”
Vicki Meier of Highlands Hospital said currently the facility isn’t experiencing any kind of shortages. In fact, Highlands will be hosting a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m. April 17 and encourages anyone who can donate to do so.
Monongahela Valley Hospital is also planning to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 on April 17, according to Andrew Bilinsky, spokesperson for the hospital. And there are several more scheduled in the area.
To combat the amount of canceled blood drives, the American Red Cross has increased the frequency of planned blood drives.
“We decided to be proactive and are increasing the frequency of our blood drives,” said Landis.
To find a blood drive nearby, Landis said visit www.redcrossblood.org, download the blood donor app or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Blood drives take walk-ins and also schedule appointments.
Likewise, Vitalant, formerly known as the Central Blood Bank, is calling for the healthy to please give blood. On their website, the blood bank said, “Giving blood is safe. Do not donate if you are sick. Vitalant does not test for COVID-19. Blood drives are not ‘gatherings.’ The FDA urges blood donations.”
To supplement, Vitalant is extending hours at its 10 donation centers in Western Pennsylvania. To schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org.
“Holding blood drives and donating blood quite literally saves lives,” said Landis. “Every two seconds someone is in need of blood.”
