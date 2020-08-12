Family-owned Bradley’s Book Outlet is closing its locations, including one at the Uniontown Mall.
“The past couple of years have been a struggle with the stores overall not producing a profit,” said owner Mike Paper. “I was ok with that for several reasons - first and foremost it kept the jobs of the people I admire and respect, which is what makes this such a difficult decision. Due to the virus and the viability of many of our malls, we have reached a point where the stores are losing money and I don’t see a path forward for a turnaround.”
Paper said some of the retailers stores remain profitable, noting he is entertaining all offers to ensure employees may be able to retain their jobs.
The Blawnox-based retailer has eight locations in Pennsylvania, and opened its first store in 1993. The store carries an inventory that mostly consists of publisher overstocks and remainders.
Liquidation sales are expected to start Friday. Other locations are in State College, Altoona, Cranberry, DuBois, Grove City, Indiana and Tarentum.
(1) comment
keep building randomly scattered stores, Uniontown! to do any REAL shopping you have to go elsewhere.
