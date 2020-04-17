While performers and patrons of live theater have been forced to sit out due to COVID-19 restrictions, the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown has found a virtual way to help theater fans get through the cultural dry spell.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, local performers from Summer at the State will be live streaming songs on the State Theatre’s Facebook page.
“It’s just a way to reach out to our patrons, who we miss and might be missing us,” said Erica Miller, the executive director of the State Theatre. “They’ll have a chance to see some of their favorite performers from Summer at the State and stay in touch.”
John Wagner III, the artistic director for the annual Summer at the State series, said 10 past performers will each perform a song from home.
Wagner will host the free event and introduce each performer during the live stream.
“Everyone I reached out to was very excited,” Wagner said of the performers. “Everyone has been itching to do something and perform. Not knowing when they’ll perform in public again has been difficult for everyone.”
Wagner said there will be three high school students who will sing a song from their high school, which had to be canceled this school year.
With one rehearsal on Thursday evening and the show on Friday, Wagner said he’s hopeful that more streaming shows will be forthcoming.
“We don’t need to stop what we’re doing,” Wagner said. “We want to bring entertainment to the people.”
The theatre’s Facebook can be found at www.facebook.com/StateTheatreUniontown.
