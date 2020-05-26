The Brownsville Area High School Class of 2020 expected they would walk across the stage in their caps and gowns in front of a cheering audience filled with friends, family and classmates.
While the graduates received their diplomas along with as many of the graduation traditions as possible, they walked across the stage before a nearly empty auditorium. The Pomp and Circumstance March was played. Principal Kellie Stout gently moved their tassels to the left side of their caps before they posed for photos.
“It’s disheartening, because everything they’ve traditionally done is affected by social distancing,” Stout said.
She said she is close to her students, and wanted to give them as many of the typical senior year and graduation experiences as possible. A drive-in graduation ceremony was planned for Tuesday evening, with speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian and senior class representatives, and a special message from Stout. During the virtual ceremony, each graduate’s photo was displayed, along with their fondest memory, future plans and the clubs and activities in which they were involved. The theme of the ceremony was being resilient and open to change.
Graduates Tuesday morning said they are focused on the future, even though they did not receive the graduation they’d envisioned.
“It doesn’t feel real, not like a real graduation,” said graduate Adia Eilam.
Her dad, Bruce Eilam, said the quiet atmosphere made the experience surreal.
“But overall, we’re just proud she got it done, and we’ll move onto the next thing,” he said.
She will attend Temple University for human resources.
Graduate Preston Frost said he was most impacted when his baseball season was cut short. He was accepted to Fairmont State University and plans to study architecture. He hopes to play baseball for the university.
“If not, that’s OK,” he said. “I’ll just do my best and go on with my life.”
Amy DellaPenna, mother of graduate Caleb DellaPenna, said she cried during the socially distant graduation.
“It’s sad. I feel bad for them,” she said.
But her son had a brighter outlook on the situation.
“I’m just happy that the school was able to do something to honor us,” he said. “It’s different, but it’s special because it’s different.”
He will attend Slippery Rock University to study public health, with a concentration in physician’s assistant studies. He smiled broadly when he held up his diploma.
“This is his day,” said his mom.
