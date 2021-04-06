With COVID-19 numbers going down and vaccination numbers going up, Brownsville Area School District has a plan to bring students back to in-person class five days a week on April 19.
“It’s time to go to the next phase,” said Dr. Keith Hartbauer, district superintendent. “I feel that we’ve been doing pretty good so far and haven’t had a break in our plan whatsoever.”
That plan included bringing students in kindergarten through 6th grade back to classes at the beginning of the year for four days a week. Next, 7th and 8th grade students returned to four-day in-person classes, while high school students were in-person two days a week with three days of remote learning.
“It maintained a little bit of consistency,” Hartbauer said.
In a letter sent to parents on April 1, Harbauer said the plan will be presented to the school board on April 15.
If approved, each Friday starting April 23 through the end of the school year, students will have a 2-hour early dismissal. Teachers will be able to use that time to create office hours to assist struggling students, or to prepare online lessons for those students who opt to remain in a remote learning model.
The timing of returning to five days a week is for the students to have some normalcy and enjoyment as the school year winds down, Hartbauer said, especially for the senior class.
The letter also noted the district’s bus drivers will receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 12.
Because it’s unknown how many bus drivers could have side effects following their second shot, Hartbauer said the district will run on an adjusted schedule. Tuesday, April 13 will be a remote instruction day, while the remainder of the week will be in-person.
Hartbauer said he believes the cooperation of the board, the administrators, the teachers and the community has worked out well for the school district.
“The patience and understanding has helped with the process of transition,” Hartbauer said. “We want to put this behind us and get back to some normalcy.”
