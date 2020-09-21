An individual who works with students at Brownsville Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter posted on Brownsville Area School District’s Facebook page Monday, Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer said the individual’s last date on campus was Thursday, Sept. 17.
“Those who were in close contact with the individual have been notified directly and should be self-quarantined through Sept. 27,” Hartbauer wrote. Anyone who develops symptoms should quarantine for an additional two weeks from the date the symptoms began, according to the letter.
“Our decision was not only to follow the CDC and Department of Health guidelines, but we also took it to another level to be safe,” Hartbauer said Monday.
He explained the guidelines say anyone who made “direct contact” should be notified and quarantined, defining direct contact as being within 6 feet of a person for more than 15 minutes. Instead, the school notified anyone who may have been in or near the same room as the person.
That included less than 10 people, he said, who were all notified “first thing in the morning.”
He said they also extended the time frame where a person could develop symptoms, because symptoms typically appear within three to four days.
The positive case does not change how students are taught. Under the district’s reopening plan, elementary students receive in-person instruction Monday through Thursday, with virtual learning Fridays.
