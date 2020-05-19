Residents of Brownsville will celebrate the 100th birthday of one of their own today, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
The great-niece of Doris “Boo” Moffitt said she wanted to properly celebrate the birthday of a woman who has been like a grandmother to her and her daughters.
“I wanted to celebrate her 100th birthday in at least some small way given the COVID-19 restrictions and thought she would really enjoy reading cards from people she has met throughout her life,” said Kriste Sutch of Coal Center.
So, Sutch and others created a Facebook page asking people to send birthday cards to Moffitt. While Sutch doesn’t know a final count, she said the response has been far greater than everyone involved thought it would be.
“Doris has really touched many people’s lives whether it was being their school bus driver or bringing them to Christ at the church in Hiller,” Sutch said. “She was very involved in the Brownsville community well into her 90s.”
Sutch said Moffitt drove a school bus for Frank Ricco at Brownsville Bus Lines for decades using bus #17, bowled at Gudacs with tremendous scores and was a record-breaking trap shooter. Moffitt was even qualified as a sharpshooter by the National Rifle Association in their marksmanship qualification course in 1975.
She added that Moffitt succeeded in keeping the Hiller Free Methodist Church running on her own until 2011, and volunteered at Brownsville Hospital and Center in the Woods for many years.
Sutch said it has been great for Moffitt to hear from people that she taught in Sunday school many years ago, who rode her school bus as a child and the many others whose lives she’s touched.
As the support and well-wishes come in on Facebook and through cards, there’s one more surprise awaiting her: Brownsville Borough Mayor Ross Swords Jr. proclaimed May 19 to be Doris Moffitt day in Brownsville.
