As people are stuck inside their homes from restrictions trying to contain the coronavirus, it’s easy to feel anxious and discouraged.
To raise their spirits, residents in Brownsville are joining a nationwide effort to spread hope through Christmas lights.
“Christmas lights are so uplifting,’’ said Lisa Synuria, who promoted the idea of local residents hanging a string of Christmas lights at their homes on her “Brownsville Pa. News” Facebook page after consulting with Brownsville Mayor Ross Swords Jr.
“We needed something to bring cheer to the community during these stressful times,’’ explained Swords.
Synuria, whose husband, Paul, is on borough council, and the mayor thought about other possibilities to show support but decided Christmas lights would be the best option.
“We didn’t want people going out and buying stuff. We wanted them to use what they had at home or what they could share with others,’’ said Synuria.
The March 20 post reads: “The Mayor Ross Swords and I (Lisa Synuria) have come together to ask Brownsville residents to show unity and support to each other at this trying time in our community. We ask, if possible, to light up one string of Christmas lights on the porch or in the window of your apartment. Just a little bit of joyful light for others to see. If everyone did one string imagine how beautiful that support would look.
“Support your neighbor. If they don’t have a string of lights lend them one of yours. You can even string it for them if they can’t get out, using social distancing. Come on Brownsville! Let’s unite! Let’s support each other! Light up! Brownsville strong!’’
The post received a lot of support with people responding throughout Brownsville and in towns beyond. They sent words of encouragement and posted photos of their lights.
“Great idea, Mayor and Brownsville officials. Although I’m in Blainesburg, I will be participating!’’
‘We live in Millsboro by Save a lot and we will have our lights on tonight.’’
“Live in California, and I am lit up outside.’’
“Let’s do this, Dunkard Twp.’’
Rocky and Kim Brashear of Brownsville put up decorations at their Market Street Emporium.
“We have a Christmas tree outside our store with lights and Rocky put some American flags on it,’’ said Kim. “We’re not open, but I’ve been cleaning in the store, doing things on my list. We always have a flag flying over the doorway that says ‘God bless America.’’’
Kim noted, “When Rocky put them up, he had a lot of honks from cars. We’re on Market Street. Even if you have to stay in, you can drive by and see the lights. It’s not just us - it’s north, south, east, west. It gives you hope.’’
Americans throughout the nation are putting up Christmas lights to spread cheer in these dark times. News reports and social media are filled with stories and photos of people participating.
“I think everybody had the same idea,’’ said Swords, who noted, “This gives families with small children something to participate in and if they want to go out and look at the lights from their cars or houses - just so they don’t go out in the general public.’’
Swords and Synuria are pleased with the response.
“I think residents are burned out by the threat of the virus and its effects on their normal lives,’’ said Swords. “This reminds them of happier times.’’
“It brought tears to my eyes,’’ Synuria said. “It showed unity, and I think that’s what we all need right now - not just Brownsville.’’
