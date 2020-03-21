A temporary snag in the local school meals program will not stop Connellsville students from receiving nourishment during the current school closure.
Connellsville Area Community Ministries is slated to offer lunches to students within the Connellsville Area School District on Monday and Tuesday as the school district temporarily suspends its school meals program, Rob Reamer, CACM executive director, said on Saturday.
“We know that we’re going to do it Monday and Tuesday, and we’re prepared to do it beyond that if necessary,” Reamer said.
Tim Witt, solicitor for the Connellsville Area School District, said district officials hope to resume the program on Wednesday. He said health concerns surrounding COVID-19 sparked the temporary suspension.
"I can confirm that there was a concern that a district food service employee had been exposed to COVID-19, resulting in staffing challenges," Witt said Saturday evening. He said the employee tested negative for COVID-19, alleviating the concerns of other staff members.
Witt stressed that, in times of deep concern about health, the district has strong safety guidelines in place.
“The district reiterates to the staff and the public that safety concerns are paramount,” he said. “We are following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, and we are comfortable to re-implement this program.”
The meals will be available from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at various locations for pickup, as detailed on Connellsville Area Community Ministry’s website and Facebook page.
Reamer said that the meals CACM will be preparing “won’t be exactly the same” as the district’s meals, but they’ll be comparable. He said CACM will be serving sandwiches, at least for now.
“We are using as many donations as we can, but we’ll actually be building lunches ourselves,” he added.
Witt expressed gratitude to CACM, and he said the organization’s experience running a food bank helps to make it well-suited for this meal-oriented task. Witt also thanked school district staff members who contribute to the school meals program.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all K-12 Pennsylvania schools to be closed for 10 business days beginning March 16 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. State and federal provisions, meanwhile, allow school districts to continue serving meals under certain guidelines.
People seeking information about CACM, including ways to volunteer or contribute, may visit the website at http://www.connmin.org/ or go to the Connellsville Area Community Ministries Facebook page.
CACM has announced the following meal pickup sites for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday:
n For Connellsville Township: Connellsville Township Fire Department: 905 Fireman St., Connellsville.
n For Dunbar Township: Morrell VFD: 1323 University Drive, Dunbar.
n For Bullskin Township: Paradise Methodist Church 105 Hoke Rd, Mount Pleasant.
n For Springfield CNP Elementary: 628 Indian Creek Valley Road, Indian Head (former Indian Creek Valley Community Center).
n Connellsville Community Center: 201 East Fairview Avenue, Connellsville.
