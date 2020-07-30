On Thursday, Aug. 6, California University of Pennsylvania will host a virtual graduate information session as well as its final virtual open house for this summer.
Graduate information session
Cal U’s School of Graduate Studies and Research will hold a Graduate Information Session from 11 a.m. to noon. The graduate school at Cal U offers both face-to-face classes and degree programs delivered 100% online.
Certificate and licensure programs are available in a variety of disciplines. Doctoral programs are offered in criminal justice, health science and exercise leadership, and education and administration leadership.
Attendees will talk with graduate faculty, learn about the degree costs, financial aid options, and where a degree can lead from Cal U staff.
For more information and to register: https://www.calu.edu/admissions/visit/events/graduate-info-sessions/
Virtual open house
Cal U’s Office of Admissions’ virtual open house will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Students who have been accepted at Cal U and those who are interested in transferring to the school are also invited to participate.
At the open house, students will meet and talk with Cal U administration, staff, and students in live chat rooms. They will learn about majors, the admissions process, financial aid, student life, and more.
For more information, and to register for the Aug. 6 virtual open house, or other admissions events such as Drive-Through Thursdays and Fridays, Instagram Live, virtual information sessions, one-on-one video calls and graduate information sessions, go to calu.edu/visit.
Information on all of Cal U’s degree programs and majors is at calu.edu/academics.
For more information about the School of Graduate Studies and Research, call 724-938-4187 or email gradschool@calu.edu.
For more information about the admissions process at Cal U, visit calu.edu/admissions.
