Students at area colleges will return to their dorms and in-person classes during the fall semester, with some changes to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus.
“At this critical moment, the actions of one individual can ripple outward to affect the entire community,” California University of Pennsylvania President Geraldine Jones said in an email to students and staff. “Our reopening plan assumes that you, and every member of our Cal U community, are committed to its success.”
The changes at both Cal U, Waynesburg University and Penn State’s main and branch campuses include some online instruction and schedule changes, social distancing and requiring students to wear masks.
Cal U students will start the semester one week early, with classes resuming Aug. 17 and ending before Thanksgiving, so that students will return home before the flu season. Final exams will be held Nov. 20 and Nov. 23-25, and students will return to campus in January for the spring semester.
Most classes will be offered both in person and online in real time, and some very large classes will be held online only. Roommates on college campuses will be considered a “family unit.” Masks should be worn in public areas including classrooms, sports venues and performance spaces. Signs and floor decals will remind students and staff to stay 6 feet apart.
“We are acutely aware that COVID-19 remains a threat, especially to vulnerable populations,” Jones said. “At the same time, we believe that Cal U – with your active participation – can safely resume face-to-face classes and campus life.”
Classes at all Penn State campuses, including its Fayette branch, will begin Aug. 24 as planned, but classes will revert back to online instruction after Nov. 20. Students will also have classes on Labor Day.
“I am pleased that the hard work of our task groups over the last few months has led us to this plan that will allow us to bring our campus communities back together,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again. I know I speak for the leadership at each of our campuses when I say we are looking forward to welcoming our students back and greeting, for the first time, our new students.”
Penn State students are returning in phases beginning in the summer. Staff are implementing testing and contract-tracing programs, and plans for early treatment.
“Contact-tracing supports detection of cases and is designed to help prevent future outbreaks. The University also is building capacity to isolate and quarantine impacted individuals, including support for isolated persons, to facilitate proper medical care,” the university’s plan says.
Classroom spaces will be analyzed to ensure social distancing requirements can be met. All classes of more than 250 students will be online only. Others will be delivered both online and remotely. The university will develop accommodations for at-risk students.
“The importance of each individual’s behavior in stopping the spread of coronavirus cannot be overstated,” said Matt Ferrari, associate professor of biology. “There are a few key elements: Wear personal protective equipment or, for most of our community, face masks; maintain social and physical distancing of at least six feet from other individuals; and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.”
Penn State also has plans in place to revert quickly back to remote learning, if necessary.
“If the country, the commonwealth or a county home to one of our campuses were to see a serious resurgence of COVID-19 and we would need to alter the learning format, Penn State has the ability to transition rapidly as our entire model is built on flexibility,” said Barron. “This is evident from our shift in the spring semester when the University quickly moved 18,000 courses and 97,000 students to remote delivery. That experience, coupled with our innovative online, remote and hybrid learning models, will allow us to swiftly change course, if needed, and continue to meet educational outcomes and the needs of our students no matter where they may be.”
Waynesburg University students will return to classes Aug. 24 as previously scheduled, and in-person classes will be held through Nov. 20. On Nov. 23 and 24, students will revert back to remote learning in most programs, and finals will be administered online Dec. 1 to 4.
“In creating this schedule for the fall semester, safety was a paramount consideration,” said Stacey Brodak, Waynesburg University’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement and University Relations. “We are using the best possible information available at the current time. By finishing early and eliminating breaks, we are making every reasonable effort to mitigate the potential for transmission of COVID-19 on our campus and in the surrounding community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.