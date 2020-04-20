State police announced Monday they were cancelling all of their youth spring and summer camps due to the coronavirus, including Troop B’s Camp Cadet, which was held in Fayette County the last two years.
Camp Cadet is a week-long camp which gives local kids ages 12 to 15 a chance to experience state police training combined with typical summer camp activities. Last year, 71 local kids applied to Troop B’s Camp Cadet, which was held for the second year at Heritage Reservation in Farmington. Forty-two cadets graduated in 2019 and 40 graduated in 2018. Local cadets were also chosen each year to participate in the Commissioner’s Honor Camp, which was also cancelled.
There are 27 Camp Cadets held across the state, including Troop B’s Camp Cadet, which serves Fayette, Greene, Washington, Allegheny and parts of Westmoreland County. State police statewide also host 12 Sunny Day Camp programs, which are one-day camps for children and adults with special needs, and their families. Those events were also cancelled.
“Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp have deep roots in our department and are a source of pride for the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible every year,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This decision was made with the health and safety of all attendees, staff, and community partners in mind. We look forward to resuming the programs in 2021.”
Earlier in April, the American Legion announced the cancellation of State Police Youth Week, a camp held through a partnership with state police, the American Legion and the National Guard.
