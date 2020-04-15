The need is great in Fayette County, but so is the generosity of those offering help.
The Fayette County Community Action Agency’s food bank hosted a mass distribution site at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus Wednesday afternoon. Before the official start time, the campus was packed with 200 cars that filled the parking lots and lined the milelong circuit surrounding the campus. Only about 30 minutes into the distribution, staff called for a second truck of food. They planned for 75 to 100 cars and donated food for about 600 households.
Food bank worker Lora Thresher said she saw a spike in the numbers of people in need of food at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and an additional increase at every food drive since then. She estimated they have seen at least a 50% increase in need.
“They’re saying they’re not getting their unemployment checks,” she said. “The need has definitely increased.”
The state Department of Labor & Industry saw a huge surge in unemployment claims, which clogged the system and caused a backlog. As of Monday, unemployment claims statewide exceeded 1.3 million. L&I officials said then that they are caught up with the surge, although some people are still reporting delays in payments.
Some of the people in line recognized Thresher, calling her by name. Others were picking up a donation of food for the first time.
“There are definitely some new faces,” Thresher said. “And I see a lot more elderly.”
Cars received boxes of food, placed in trunks to limit face-to-face contact. They all received fresh milk, cheese and butter, produce, bakery goods and dry food.
“I’m just doing what I can to help,” said volunteer Paul Hager, of Farmington, who helped to load boxes in the trunks. “I’m blessed to be able to do so.”
Additional mass distributions will be held Thursday at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 100 Old Frame Road, Smithfield, and Friday at South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department, 1527 Pittsburgh St. in Connellsville.
Both will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and those participating are asked to line up no earlier than noon and to have their trunks open. Anyone who is carpooling with another person who is also receiving food should let a volunteer know at the time of distribution.
Thresher said she has seen an outpouring of support, but with the high needs of the community, they are always looking for volunteers. Healthy volunteers in groups of less than seven are asked to help pack food Monday through Friday. Those interested in volunteering can call 724-580-7001 and ask for Thresher or David Bork.
