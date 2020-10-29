Students at Connellsville Area High School will have their classes delivered virtually until Monday, Nov. 2.
In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Joseph A. Bradley indicated the district was notified by the state health department Wednesday that there was one positive case of COVID-19 at the high school.
Four students and one staff member at the high school have been diagnosed with the virus. The Department of Health noted cases in three students and the staffer will no longer be considered active as of Saturday.
The fourth student, who was last on campus Tuesday for an extracurricular activity, is considered to have an active case until Nov. 8, according to the letter.
The high school is the only building that will deliver instruction virtually.
Bradley noted the district is taking “an additional precautionary step” by suspending senior high varsity and junior high varsity "until further notice." The teams were set to meet Laurel Highlands High School varsity and JV in matchups this weekend.
Anyone deemed a close contact of a CASD student or employee who has the virus will be notified by the DOH.
“We will continue to closely monitor the cases within our district and follow all directions provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It has only been through the cooperation of our families, community, staff, and most importantly our students that we have been able to provide the quality education our students deserve in both a face to face and virtual setting,” Bradley wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.